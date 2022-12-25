How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Spectacular Season Compares to Some of OKC’s Best

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had an Incredible 2022-23 campaign 30 games into the season. The 24-year-old guard is stuffing the stat sheet, averaging a whopping 31.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and one block per contest while shooting over 50% from the field and over 92% from the free throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 40 or more points three times already this season, and has led the Thunder to a 14-19 record. Given his gaudy statistics, it is likely that the fifth-year guard will be selected to his first NBA All-Star Game in February.

