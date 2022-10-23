How SBLive’s Top 25 Washington high school football teams fared, Week 8: State contenders Emerald Ridge, Gonzaga Prep top-10 Casualties

Every week, SBLive Ranks the top 25 teams across the state of Washington, regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season.

HOW THE TOP 25 FARED — OCT. 22

1. YELM TORNADOS 8-0 (3A) beat Peninsula, 58-14

Not even the 3A SSC’s perennial power could avoid mercy-rule fate. Even with no RB Brayden Platt (ankle), WR Kyler Ronquillo and crew cruise to league title in Purdy.

2. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC CRUSADERS 8-0 beat No. 19 Rainier Beach, 41-21

After locking up fourth Metro title in past five seasons – any questions? Underrated RB Masen Uribe (career-high 219 rushing yards, TD) leads league title-clinching effort.

3. GLACIER PEAK GRIZZLIES 7-1 (4A) beat Jackson, 55-0

The Grizzlies made it look easy with a 49-point lead at halftime before adding one more score in a shutout by Jackson.

4. BELLEVUE WOLVERINES 5-2 (3A) has a bye

After week off, Wolverines return to action Friday against Hazen to try and finish off another perfect run through the 3A KingCo.

5. O’DEA FIGHTING IRISH 7-1 (3A) beat Garfield, 33-6

O’Dea Coach Monte Kohler singled out LB Brendan Murphy and S Antone Araujo as difference makers on defense in a big win over Garfield.

6. EMERALD RIDGE JAGUARS 6-2 (4A) lose to No. 23 Graham-Kapows, 35-25 (Sat.)

After six consecutive wins, Jaguars picked an inopportune time to fall flat, giving up 21 unanswered points to begin the second half to fall out of first place in 4A SPSL.

7. LYNDEN LIONS 8-0 (2A) beat Lakewood, 48-3

Three different quarterbacks recorded touchdowns for the Lions in a blowout of Lakewood. RB Lane Heeringa and QB Charlie Ayres both with two scores.

8. GONZAGA PREP BULLPUPS 6-2 (4A) lost to Mount Spokane, 31-27

Classic back-and-forth GSL tussle as lead changes hands seven times – the last time is QB TJ Haberman’s 17-yard touchdown to Tristan Olson with 71/2 minutes to go.

9. LAKE STEVENS VIKINGS 6-2 (4A) beat Kamiak, 56-10

Notre Dame commit Jayden Limar led the way with 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Vikings in an easy win.

10. LINCOLN ABES 8-0 (3A) beat No. 21 Lakes, 42-28 (Sat.)

Best play of QB Gabarri Johnson’s career is 31-yard completion? It was special, and it extended a key drive in the fourth quarter. Abes now set up to Defending 3A PCL crown.

11. KENNEDY CATHOLIC LANCERS 7-1 (4A) beat Tahoma, 50-7

Offense racks up 446 total yards, and RB/LB Xe’ree Alexander Returns kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, runs for a score and has two of the team’s five sacks on defense.

12. SUMNER SPARTANS 7-1 (4A) beat Bethel, 42-0 (Sat.)

RB Matthew Spurbeck scores two first-quarter touchdowns on runs (23, 9 yards), and Keith Ross’ fiery group now playing like a dominant team that wants to win 4A SPSL.

13. CHIAWANA RIVERHAWKS 7-0 (4A) has a bye

Recent Mid-Columbia Conference winners had a non-league tilt against 4A KingCo program Mount Si planned, but canceled because of air-quality issues.

14. MONROE BEARCATS 8-0 (3A) beat Snohomish, 49-7

The Bearcats’ run game worked all night with Beau Pruett (119 yards, three touchdowns) and Gavin Ranz (133 yards, two touchdowns) in the 3A Wesco South title game.

15. PUYALLUP VIKINGS 6-2 (4A) lost to Bellarmine Prep, 13-12 (Sat.)

QB Tyler Stowers’ two short touchdown runs completed the Lions’ comeback. Viks had a final chance to win it, but QB Kaden Rolfsness picked off with three minutes to go.

16. STANWOOD SPARTANS 7-1 (4A) lost to Ferndale, 28-7

Offense struggled all night as star RB Ryder Bumgarner was held under 100 yards and Ferndale outmuscled Stanwood to hand the Spartans their first loss.

17. KENNEWICK LIONS 6-2 (3A) lost to Southridge, 38-37

First, they lose QB Andre Breedlove (collarbone). And now, they lose MCC’s top 3A playoff seed after giving up 405 rushing yards – and a late touchdown – to the Suns.

18. CAMAS PAPERMAKERS 5-3 (4A) beat Union, 49-13

Papermakers scored on the first play from scrimmage and the rest is history. QB Taylor Ioane accounted for four touchdowns in the win.

19. RAINIER BEACH VIKINGS 6-2 (3A) lost to No. 2 Eastside Catholic, 41-21

Big special-teams play (blocked kick for TD) and defensive play (Scottre Humphrey INT return for TD) kept Vikings within one score before Crusaders put it away.

20. SPANAWAY LAKE SENTINELS 6-1 (3A) has a bye

Sentinels had an unexpected week off after Foss cancellation. Will meet Lincoln of Tacoma for 3A PCL title next week at home.

21. LAKES LANCERS 6-2 (3A) lose to No. 10 Lincoln, 42-28 (Sat.)

The visitors had a chance to take the lead late in the third quarter, but RB Leo Pulalasi was stopped on fourth down near the goal-line. Still dangerous Squad in the postseason.

22. SKYLINE SPARTANS 6-1 (4A) beat Issaquah, 17-0

Spartans got it done on the ground with RB Josh Mernold notching a pair of rushing scores. Kicker Drew Logue with a 36-yard field goal, as well.

23. GRAHAM-KAPOWS’ EAGLES 6-2 (4A) beat No. 6 Emerald Ridge, 35-25 (Sat.)

Don’t underestimate a reigning state champion. The Eagles score touchdowns on the first two second-half drives, then put the game away on DB Caden Smith’s defensive touchdown.

24. NORTH KITSAP VIKINGS 7-1 (2A) beat Sequim, 54-6

The Vikings’ offense came in with a plan to dominate and it was executed perfectly. QB Cole Edwards had four passing touchdowns and a rushing score.

25. SKYVIEW STORM 6-2 (4A) beat Battle Ground, 39-6

Storm rebounded with a Rout of Battle Ground after last week’s loss. QB Jake Kennedy with a pair of passing and rushing scores in the win.