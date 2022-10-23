How SBLive’s Top 25 Washington high school football teams fared, Week 8: State contenders Emerald Ridge, Gonzaga Prep top-10 Casualties

Every week, SBLive Ranks the top 25 teams across the state of Washington, regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season.

HOW THE TOP 25 FARED — OCT. 22

1. YELM TORNADOS 8-0 (3A) beat Peninsula, 58-14

Not even the 3A SSC’s perennial power could avoid mercy-rule fate. Even with no RB Brayden Platt (ankle), WR Kyler Ronquillo and crew cruise to league title in Purdy.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button