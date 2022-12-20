How Ryan Silverfield is rising in rankings

Derick Hunter Jr. didn’t want to hear the same recruiting pitch when Memphis football showed interest in him. He heard it before as a four-star recruit wooed by Power Five programs before signing with Texas A&M.

So the junior college defensive end got something fresh from Tigers Coach Ryan Silverfield. Yes, he was told he could make an immediate impact, but the staff also showed interest in his family since he recently became a father.

That helped make a difference when he committed to the Tigers last week.

“(They) actually got to know me other than just the hype of being a football player,” Hunter said. “They got to know my family and made them feel comfortable.”

It’s one way that Memphis is poised to land another strong recruiting class when the early signing period starts Wednesday. Despite going 6-6 for a second consecutive regular season, the Tigers’ 2023 class is the program’s second-highest ranked group in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tigers are ranked No. 53 as of Tuesday. While that number could change based on late decisions, only the 2021 class has been ranked higher (48th). The ranking doesn’t include the Tigers adding at least three junior college transfers, including Memphis native Chris Morris, who initially signed with Texas A&M in the Class of 2020.

