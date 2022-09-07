How Rock Bridge softball’s mix of talent aligns with its one goal

How Rock Bridge softball’s mix of talent aligns with its one goal

Rock Bridge softball stands as a state championship contender. This much is simple.

The Bruins were a few plays away from contending for another district championship last season before falling just short in the district semifinals.

That kind of Heartbreak would usually make a team play for Revenge or seek to prove itself. Rock Bridge doesn’t think that way 11 games into the 2022 season.

The Bruins just want to win games.

“Everyone is here to win,” senior pitcher Anna Christ said. “We have the same goals in mind.”

More:Why Hickman softball is reveling in finding its identity early in 2022

Rock Bridge is about two years removed from a state championship in 2020. The Bruins went an unprecedented 29-0 that year and followed that with a 27-9 record in 2021.

The 2021 team was novel in its own way: It didn’t have a single senior.

Rock Bridge does not lack experience this season. In 2022, there are six seniors: Abby Hay, Christ, Lucy Sadewhite, Kayla Mooney, Mya Hall and Sophia Schupp. There are also four Juniors to round out the upperclassmen on the Bruins’ roster.

Rock Bridge pitcher Anna Christ fires a pitch in a 6-1 win over Battle on Tuesday.

Plus, there are a handful of sophomores who cracked the starting lineup as freshmen. Add in freshmen like Ava Bush, one of the team leaders in exit velocity speed off her bat, and Madigan Gladbach, who hit a pinch-hit RBI single Tuesday to extend Rock Bridge’s lead over Battle, and the Bruins have their bases covered class- wise.

That Talent has shown early on.

Through the first 11 games of the season, the Bruins’ are 10-1, claimed the Southside Classic Tournament Championship and have two Central Missouri Activities Conference wins on their resume.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button