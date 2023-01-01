How Ray Allen’s pregame routines fueled his Boston Celtics, NBA success

One aspect of Hall of Fame Boston Celtics shooting guard Ray Allen’s game that let him play at a high level until the final days of his NBA career was the replicability of his training regimen day in and day out.

The former UConn standout made his bones in the league with his 3-point shooting, but his all-around game was polished and fueled by the constant dedication to taking care of his body and mind as well as honing his craft.

Allen was known for his unwavering diet and pregame preparation, so the folks over at the Colin Stanton YouTube channel put together a clip documenting the Dalzell, South Carolina native’s pregame shooting routine as an example of what made Allen such an elite player.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to see how the former Husky star got his shots in before each game as part of his NBA game ritual practice.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire