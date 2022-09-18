How Rams can adjust without Anthony Harris

North Carolina transfer Anthony Harris won’t be available for Rhode Island Basketball for the first semester of the 2022-23 season. What does that mean for Rhody?

The 2022-23 season is still a few months away from tipping off, but Rhode Island Basketball has already been thrown a bit of a curveball. Transfer guard Anthony Harris will not be eligible to play for URI for at least the first semester due to academic reasons, as reported by the Providence Journal.

Harris committed to Rhody after playing three seasons for North Carolina, averaging 3.5 points per game in 35 games in total. But he’s a former top 100 Recruit and could really shine in Kingston with a fresh start and plenty of power conference experience under his belt. It hurts for Harris as by the time he’s eligible to play, Rhode Island would already have its rotation set and if anyone does emerge, could leave him on the outside looking in.

So where does this leave Rhode Island? Thankfully, new head Coach Archie Miller has added plenty of guard depth to the URI roster. In addition to returning Ishmael Leggett, Jalen Carey, and Sebastian Thomas, the Rams are also adding George Washington transfer Brayon Freeman to the mix. It figures that three of those guys (most like Leggett, Carey, and Freeman) will start in the backcourt for Rhody.

In addition to that group of four guards, URI has also added 6’5″ Seton Hall transfer Brandon Weston. True freshman Louis Hutchinson could also see time at the guard spot, although he projects as more of a wing. With there not being many clear-cut go-to guys on offense, having one fewer option does hurt but it could also allow more clarity as to who gets most of the minutes.

Make no mistake, Anthony Harris will be missed. But the Rams have the pieces to compete in his absence. If Harris can make it back to the team by conference play, that will just elevate Rhody even more.