How quarterfinals played out in Class 5A, 4A and 3A – The Denver Post

Class 5A

Well. 1 Cherry Creek beat No. 9 ThunderRidge, 42-7. The Bruins (10-2) defense smothered T-Ridge (11-2) throughout, shutting out the Grizzlies until the score was 42-0 to punch their ticket to the 5A semifinals. The three-time Defending 5A Champions got a pair of touchdown runs from Jordan Herron, another from Carlson Tann and a fumble return touchdown from linebacker Angelo Petrides. Next week: vs. Pine Creek, TBD

Well. 5 Pine Creek beat No. 4 Grandview, 24-3. The Pine Creek defense rose to the occasion with one of its strongest performances of the season, shutting out Grandview (9-3) over the final three quarters to move on to the 5A state semifinals for the first time in program history. Mason Miller ran in three touchdowns for the Eagles (10-2), the last coming early in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Next week: at Cherry Creek, TBD

Well. 2 Valor Christian beat No. 7 Regis Jesuit, 45-28. The Raiders put Valor in an early 7-0 hole with a pick-6, but the Eagles responded with a dominant game on the ground. Trey Stott ran in three touchdowns, Greg McDonald scored twice and Gabe Sawchuk once as Valor (10-2) clinched its fourth trip to the 5A semifinals in five seasons. Quarterback Exander Carroll had a TD running and throwing for Regis (7-5), the last to pull within 10 points with 7:30 left, but the Eagles answered with a long scoring drive to put the game away. Next week: vs. Ralston Valley, TBD

Well. 3 Ralston Valley beat No. 6 Columbine, 28-7. Brayden Harvey found Spencer Houle for a 10-yard touchdown pass to give Columbine (10-2) a 7-0 lead five minutes into the game, but it was all Mustangs after that. Brayden Schatz returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, quarterback Logan Madden and Jackson Hansen hooked up for a pair of TD passes in the second quarter, and Madden ran in a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter to send Ralston Valley (10-2 ) to the 5A semifinals for the second time in four seasons. Next week: at Valor Christian, TBD

Class 4A

Well. 1 Palmer Ridge beat No. 8 Vista Ridge, 35-21. In a script similar to the teams’ Week 10 meeting, Nathaniel Robinson scored twice in the fourth quarter to push Palmer Ridge (12-0) past upset-minded Vista Ridge (8-4). The Bears didn’t get their first lead until Robinson’s first score from 11 yards out with less than nine minutes left. QB Derek Hester found James Weir for two TD passes as well, the last tying the game at 21 with 2:17 left in the third quarter. Solomon Arnds-Volcin scored twice for the Wolves, and QB Brayden Dorman ran in the score that put them ahead 21-14 at halftime. Next week: vs. Loveland, TBD

Well. 4 Loveland beat No. 5 Montrose, 20-15: Montrose (9-3) pushed the Red Wolves to the brink, with a pair of Torrie Eckerman touchdowns in the second half and a Blake Griffin two-point conversion giving it a 15-14 lead in the fourth quarter. But Loveland (11-1) responded with a game-winning scoring march punctuated by Garrett Harstad’s second touchdown run of the game late in the fourth quarter. Next week: at Palmer Ridge, TBD

Well. 2 Broomfield beat No. 7 Heritage, 46-0. The Broomfield defense returned three interceptions for touchdowns, including two from Mikhail Benner and a 108-yarder from Canon Suarez, to drop Heritage (8-4) for the second time this season. Luke Francis ran in a pair of scores for Broomfield (12-0), while quarterback Cole LaCrue found Suarez on two TD passes. Next week: vs. Erie, TBD

Well. 11 Erie beat No. 3 Ponderosa, 43-25. Trailing 25-8 at halftime, Erie (9-4) flipped the game on its head with a pair of interceptions and four touchdowns over the next 12 minutes to pull off a stunning comeback. Tigers QB Blake Barnett ran in two TDs and threw for another during the fateful third, and Ronin Ward had an 11-yard scoring run to take a 36-25 lead going into the final frame. QB Zach Stryker, back from a mid-October injury, threw TD passes to three different receivers in the first half for the Mustangs (9-3), but Erie snagged four interceptions in the second half, including two from Preston Terranova. Next week: at Broomfield, TBD

Class 3A

Well. 1 Roosevelt beat No. 9 Evergreen, 48-20. Xavier Ramirez exploded for 365 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries to lead Roosevelt (12-0) into the 3A semifinals for the third consecutive year. Andrew Lara returned a blocked punt for a TD, while Bronco Hartson had two TDs running and one passing. It wasn’t until Ramirez scored from 22 yards out for a 34-20 lead with 9:13 to go, however, that Roosevelt began to pull away from Evergreen (9-3). Next week: vs. Green Mountain, TBD

Well. 5 Green Mountain beat No. 13 Palisade, 31-7. Zach Wallace scored twice on the ground and found Dalton Poulignot for another TD to send Green Mountain (12-0) into the 3A semifinals for the second time in four years. Colton Brown added a touchdown run of his own, while the Rams defense held an opponent to a touchdown or less for the 10th time this season. Malakhi Espinosa scored the lone TD for Palisade (5-7). Next week: at Roosevelt, TBD

Well. 3 Lutheran beat No. 11 Frederick, 21-6. Ryan Kenny scored on 11- and 17-yard runs in the fourth quarter as Lutheran (10-2) survived an upset bid from Frederick (8-4) to reach the 3A semifinals for the second year in a row. QB Gavin Ishmael Drew Frederick within a point of the Lions with a 1-yard sneak early in the fourth quarter, but the ensuing two-point conversion failed and the Golden Eagles were unable to capitalize on an onside kick recovery after that. Next week: at Durango, TBD

Well. 2 Durango beat No. 10 George Washington, 56-28. Zach Haber scored from 56 yards on his second TD of the game to put Durango (11-1) ahead 49-28 early in the fourth quarter, and Jaxon Fancher cashed in on a GW turnover soon after with his third score of the game to ice it. The George Washington offense produced three TDs through the air in the first half, but the Patriots (10-2) couldn’t keep pace with the Demons, who also got three TDs from Jeric Baruch. Next week: vs. Lutheran, TBD