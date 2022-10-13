How Pitt Panthers Basketball Will Replace Dior Johnson

PITTSBURGH — Blue-chip freshman guard Dior Johnson, the most talented piece of a revamped Pitt Panthers roster, has been indefinitely suspended last week. He is the third Panther to face criminal charges in the last 21 months, but the nature of his charges are much more severe when compared to those levied against John Hugley and Ithiel Horton in the past.

Johnson, a former top-100 guard and the highest rated guard to every enroll at the University of Pittsburgh, figured to be an instant-impact player for the Panthers this season as they try to climb out of the ACC’s cellar for the first time in six years. The preliminary hearing for the assault charges filed against him is scheduled for a week from now and the odds that Johnson sees the floor as a Panther anytime soon seem slim.

