How personal Tragedy behind Tyquan Thornton’s first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Thornton fielded a ton of calls from family and friends in the immediate aftermath. All of them encouraged him to play against Cleveland. It’s what his friend would want. The 22-year-old knew it was what he had to do, and credits pushing through the pain to making him a stronger person.

“I feel like the coaches and my teammates opened up their arms, listened to me, and tried their best to keep a smile on my face,” Thornton said of the experience playing that week. “I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job handling it, but I’m still mourning to this day.”

Against the Browns, Thornton’s first touchdown came in the third quarter from fellow rookie Bailey Zappe. It didn’t stop at the reception, though. After New England recovered a muffed punt later on in the fourth, Thornton took a jet sweep 19 yards to also score his first points rushing.

“My first touchdown, if you watched the video as I scored, I celebrated. I pointed up straight to the sky,” Thornton said. “I feel like he was there at that moment, in the stands watching me. In some of the plays that happened I feel like he had a part of that. He was playing through me is what it felt like.”

Thornton will forever remember playing with a heavy heart that day. With the non-profit March For Our Lives on his cleats and Walker in his heart, Thursday’s game will be similarly special.