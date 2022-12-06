How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 13 action

The 2022 NFL season chugs along into December, and Week 13 was another opportunity for Oregon Ducks alumni to shine at the game’s highest level.

Quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert struggled in losing efforts with Atlanta and Los Angeles, respectively, but many other Oregon stars contributed in a big way over the weekend.

Rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux recorded the second sack of his career in New York’s tie with Washington. Thibodeaux hasn’t been as effective of a pass rusher as hoped, but he’s showing signs of life as the season comes to a close.

San Francisco defensive back Deommodore Lenoir recorded the first interception of his career on Sunday, while teammate and former Oregon alumni Arik Armstead made his long-awaited return after sitting out the last nine weeks with an injury.

Penei Sewell continued to dominate in the trenches for the Lions, and Calvin Throckmorton picked up another start on the Offensive line for the Saints as well.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed in the NFL during Week 13:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mariota struggled against Pittsburgh on Sunday, completing just 13 passes for 167 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception. Atlanta lost, 19-16.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Cleveland Browns

Brown had one catch, on one target, which went for 11 yards in Cleveland’s 27-14 win over Houston on Sunday.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Sewell’s streak of playing every Offensive snap for the Lions continued on Sunday, as his team spanked Jacksonville, 40-14, for their fifth win of the year.

Justin Hollins, OLB, Green Bay Packers

Hollins had one assisted tackle on 14 defensive snaps for the Packers on Sunday in their win over the Bears.

DeForest Buckner, DE, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had three combined tackles for the Colts in their 54-19 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert struggled against the Raiders on Sunday, completing just 59.5% of his passes for 335 yards and one touchdown. He also took five sacks and fumbled twice, although he was able to recover each time.

The Chargers lost, 27-20.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland recorded five solo tackles for Miami in their 33-17 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Verone McKinley, FS, Miami Dolphins

McKinley recorded one tackle on seven defensive snaps for Miami on Sunday in the loss to San Francisco.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye appeared on 21 special teams snaps for Minnesota on Sunday in their win over the Jets.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Mundt had one catch for 12 yards in Minnesota’s win over the Jets.

Calvin Throckmorton, LG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton made his fourth start of the year for the Saints, playing every Offensive snap in his team’s 17-16 loss to Tampa Bay.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, New York Giants

Mondeaux had two combined tackles while appearing on 28 defensive snaps and a season-high 12 more on the special teams. New York tied with Washington, 20-20.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

Thibodeaux recorded his second career sack on Sunday, one of two quarterback hits and five total tackles he had in New York’s tie with Washington.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead played for the first time since Week 4, totaling one quarterback hit on 21 defensive snaps in San Francisco’s 33-17 win over Miami.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir picked off the first pass of his NFL career against Miami on Sunday, gaining eight yards in the process. He also had one tackle in the big win.

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Tennessee Titans

Mitchell was on the field for just eight snaps on Sunday against Philadelphia. They did not record a tackle.

