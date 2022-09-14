How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 1 action

While Oregon Ducks fans weren’t able to see any of the team’s new rookies, notably Kayvon Thibodeaux, debut in the NFL over the weekend – there were still a lot of excellent performances from players who used to don the green and yellow in Week 1 .

Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota each had successful season debuts under center for Los Angeles and Atlanta, respectively, while a pair of defensive backs (Troy Hill and Jevon Holland) secured interceptions in their first games of the year.

Meanwhile, Ugo Amadi and Johnny Mundt endeared themselves to their new teams quite well, while Jake Hanson stepped into a starting role for the Green Bay Packers, and Penei Sewell continued to dominate for the Detroit Lions.

All-in-all it was a successful first week for the Oregon alumni, with more excitement to come once Thibodeaux makes his season debut.

Here is a full look at how every Oregon alumni performed in the NFL during Week 1:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mariota completed 20-of-33 passes for 215 yards and one rushing touchdown in his debut with the Atlanta Falcons.

He did not throw a touchdown and lost a fumble, but it was a solid – if kinda boring – season debut for the former Oregon legend.

Penei Sewell, T, Detroit Lions

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Sewell was on the field for every Offensive snap in Detroit’s near upset win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Jake Hanson, OL, Green Bay Packers

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not starting a game yet in his professional career, Jake Hanson started and played every Offensive snap for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in their 23-7 loss to Minnesota.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Brown had one reception for 17 yards for Houston in their season-opening tie against Indianapolis. He appeared in 66 percent of Houston’s Offensive snaps.

DeForest Buckner, DL, Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Buckner had four combined tackles and recovered one fumble in his first game of the 2022 season.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert was outstanding in his first game of the 2022 season, completing 26-of-34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in LA’s big win over Las Vegas.

Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hill’s first game back with the Rams was an unequivocal success, as he tallied eight combined tackles and one interception – although his team fell 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills.

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hollins had a pair of tackles and one fumble recovery for the Rams in Week 1.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Syndication: Palm Beach Post

Holland tallied three solo tackles and his third career interception against the Patriots in Week 1, adding 31 yards onto the return as well.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Dye reprized his role as a key special teamer for the Vikings, appearing on 74% of Minnesota’s special teams snaps in Week 1.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Mundt acclimated to his new digs in Minnesota very well, racking up three receptions for 17 yards while playing a big role on the offense. His three receptions is only one off his career-high in a single season, and he did it in one game.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was targeted five times in New Orleans’ Week 1 win over Atlanta, hauling in two catches for 43 yards while also playing a key role on special teams.

Calvin Throckmorton, RG, New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

After starting 14 games in 2021, Throckmorton was limited to just four special teams snaps in Week 1 for the Saints in their win over Atlanta.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Armstead racked up a pair of tackles, including one for a loss, in San Francisco’s ugly 19-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Deommodore Lenoir, DB, San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lenoir only saw the field for one defensive snap on Sunday, but he was involved in over half of San Francisco’s special teams plays in the loss to the Bears.

Ugo Amadi, NB, Tennessee Titans

Syndication: The Tennessean

After three years with the Seahawks, Ugo Amadi had a nice debut with Tennessee, totaling five combined tackles while appearing on 38 defensive snaps in the Titans’ narrow loss to the Giants.

Story Originally appeared on Ducks Wire