How Opportunity — Both NIL and Football — Helped Dasan McCullough Transfer from Indiana to Oklahoma

By THOMAS BREW

HoosiersNow.com

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — NIL is drastically changing the landscape of college football, widening the gap between the haves and have nots, with a sprinkling of subsets in between. The high-stakes recruiting world has been flipped on its head.

For Indiana, a football program that has lost more games than anyone and hasn’t won a Big Ten Conference Championship in 55 years, trying to compete in this new world is a massive challenge. It’s always been difficult — some would say impossible — to win recruiting Battles for high-end Talent with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and the others.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button