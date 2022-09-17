How one golf game is helping children in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, SD — One game of golf that took place Wednesday morning did so much for children’s lives in the Black Hills community. It was a misty Foggy morning for the annual Children’s Miracle Network Play Yellow Golf Tournament at Hart Ranch, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of dozens of Golfers who showed up to support the organization.

The tournament was a scrimmage match that offered Mulligans for an additional donation. According to the Regional Program Director for Children’s Miracle Network Shawn Powers, the large turnout speaks volumes as to why the tournament has been one of their key fundraisers for around thirty years.

The tournament is one of the biggest events Children’s Miracle Network puts on each year.

Powers says, “Golf is just another way we like to reach out to our community. Golf is big here in the Black Hills. We have a very strong golfing community and a lot of local support.”

Powers says seeing the same faces at the event year after year is a testament to not only the popularity of the tournament, but the communities’ commitment to helping children in the area. A couple fun side events at the tournament included Miss South Dakota Hunter Widvey with a challenge hole on the course, and a driver with an extra advantage provided by this year’s local Children’s Miracle Network Champion Brox Hunt.

Each of the side events were available for an additional donation, which goes a long way towards helping children and families in the area. Powers says events like this help them provide some of the little things most don’t consider like sippy cups, baby spoons or even overnight diapers.

All money raised at the tournament supports the local Children’s Miracle Network at Monument Health, with the proceeds helping fund everything from family support items to life-saving equipment for children.