‘How On Earth’: Golf World Is Left Surprised With Rory McIlroy’s Humongous 376-Yard Drive

Northern Ireland golf player Rory McIlroy is trending on the internet after his great shot at the CJ Cup 2022. The official Twitter handle of the PGA Tour posted a snippet of Rory hitting the ball with a 376-yard drive, leaving everyone awestruck. The commentators said, “I expect Rory to go after this one.”

The former world no.1 has claimed his chance of reaching the summit after his performance in the third round of the CJ Cup. They carded two Eagles in Southern Carolina and landed with a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup. After they posted the video, the fans couldn’t stop appreciating his excellent game. They swamped the comments section of the post.

What does the golf world think of Rory McIlroy’s great shot?

The golf fans couldn’t believe their eyes after the unexpected shot by Rory. They said, “How on Earth do “ya” hit a golf ball, 376 “friggin” yards?”

Fans appreciated Rory for having the strength to hit that remarkable shot. Some fans went on telling why his great swing was possible, and it was because he was playing up-slope.

Golf fans could not find words to describe their astonishment and just dropped “Jesus” in the comment section because it was that great of a shot, which left everyone speechless.

Will Rory win the CJ Cup in 2022?

Rory has a chance of winning the CJ Cup this year under two circumstances only. The first is if he wins and his opponent Scottie Scheffler performs terribly. It has to be worse than being tied for a second. And the second scenario is if the Irish pro golfer can finish second alone. However, Scheffler will have to finish worse than 34th in that scenario.

Golf – European Tour – BMW PGA Championship – Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain – September 8, 2022 Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The fact is that winning shouldn’t be very tough for Rory as he was the one who made it to the top more than ten years ago, and he stayed there for a century of weeks.

What are your thoughts on Rory’s great shot? Let us know your views in the comment section.