How Ohio State football will handle injuries during the break in the schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day believes the open week in Ohio State football’s schedule hit at a perfect time for his team’s health.

With a few exceptions, Day said he expects the players with lingering injuries to be able to play a week from Saturday when Iowa comes to Ohio Stadium. He also wants to use this week to give players who have been playing through injuries more of a break.

The team is practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before taking a short break and resuming prep for the Hawkeyes next week.

“There’s times you get into a rhythm and you don’t want that bye week,” Day said. “I don’t know if that’s the case here.

“… We’re going to put three good days of practice in, keep grinding on this thing. But it does allow us to get a few guys healthy heading into the Iowa game.”

Day has long described Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s hamstring injury as a day-to-day situation. The junior receiver was dressed for practice as of last Wednesday but did not make the trip to Michigan State. He has played only 38 snaps over two games and his return will eventually create an embarrassment of riches for what many metrics rank as the nation’s best offense.

Running back Miyan Williams also did not make the trip to Michigan State after being seen following Wednesday’s practice wearing a knee brace. TreVeyon Henderson also exited that game with an injury, although Day said after the game the starting running back would have been able to go back in if needed.

Day previously said cornerback Jordan Hancock could return after the opening week. When he does, he expects him to eventually challenge for a starting spot, which was the expectation prior to the season.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. only played a handful of snaps against MSU by design due to a lingering injury. Other players known to be playing through some sort of physical issue include cornerbacks Cam Brown and Denzel Burke, safeties Tanner McCalister, Cam Martinez and Lathan Ransom and offensive linemen Matt Jones and Enokk Vimahi.

Day said receiver Kam Babb is still expected to play this season, although that likely won’t happen against Iowa. Freshman defensive end Omari Abor is also dealing with a long-term injury but could return later this season.

