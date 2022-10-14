How O’Connor football Coach Brian Cole builds blueprint for success

Brian Cole has won football games no matter what level, the size of the school and players, or the demographics.

Now, in his second season at Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, Cole is building something similar to what he built at Phoenix North Canyon in the early 2000s.

When Cole leads the Eagles onto their field Friday night, he’ll face the man who was the opposing head Coach when Cole’s team won the 2005 5A state Championship — Peoria Centennial’s Richard Taylor.

This is the first time the coaches have faced each other in a game since that final. Both teams are 4-1 and could wind up in the top three of the 6A seedings if neither makes it into the Open.

“They’ve been a great program for the last 15 to 20 years,” Cole said about Centennial. “For us to be right now where we’re mentioned with them, and make it a big game, it’s kind of cool.

“I still think Taylor probably still wants to get me from 2005.”

After that 27-16 state championship win by Cole’s North Canyon team, Centennial began its dynasty, winning the next three state titles, going 41-1 in that span. The Coyotes started another impressive run from 2014-18, winning four state titles.

“I remember losses a lot better than I remember wins,” Taylor said, recalling the loss to Cole’s team.

Cole Flipped the script in the second half of the 2005 final and ran Wing T, basically driving the ball downfield consistently with a smash-mouth power run.

“His teams have always been very disciplined,” Taylor said.

Here are three areas why Cole has succeeded, from 8-man to 11-man, in 1A, 2A, 5A and now in 6A, since the 2000s.

Coaching continuity

Four of Cole’s assistants who were with him in 2005 are still with him at O’Connor.

They were there at Glendale Joy Christian in 2012 when it won a 1A, 8-man title and in 2015 at the same school when it won the 2A title in the 11-man game and at Phoenix Christian in 2019 when it reached the 2A state final, losing to Eagar Round Valley.

“They know how we like to run practices,” Cole said. “They know what we’re all about. I have confidence in them.”

Eric Bolus, a former head coach at Glendale Deer Valley, who was Steve Casey’s defensive coordinator at O’Connor, has remained in that role under Cole.

“Eric being here, it was awesome,” Cole said. “Look at the successful programs, most of them have had the same guys for quite a while. Even at the lower levels. It makes a difference.”

Taylor knows how important that’s been at Centennial, where his son Andrew has been his defensive coordinator and Joe McDonald his offensive line coach during the Coyotes’ era of greatness.

Taylor has been good at delegating to assistants. Cole still calls the offense and runs the weight room.

“I don’t want to say I’m a control freak, but there are certain things in the program that I think if the head coach isn’t involved, it’s not going to be as good,” Cole said. “The weight room is one of them. I’ve been using the same lifting program since 2007. I always felt our kids are as strong as anybody else out there. We don’t get pushed around. We might not have the talent. But I’ve never lost a game, feeling, ‘Oh, we just look weak.’ “

Building grassroots youth teams that feed the program

Cole likes his current team but he believes it’s still a year away. His freshman team has been impressive, a group with tremendous skill players, whom Cole can’t wait to have up on varsity in the next few years.

That freshman team has been getting fed by a youth feeder NYS (National Youth Sports) program called the Junior Eagles Football Academy, where they start playing when they’re 8.

“Our feeder program here now is booming,” Cole said. “You have to have that nowadays. We’ve got like four, five feeder teams. Everybody in the East Valley is doing it. If you’re not, you’re going to fall behind. You have to do it to be competitive .”

Keeping the foot on the gas

This isn’t just a cyclical thing, winning. There is no such thing as Rebuilding the most successful programs in the state. That’s because of the aforementioned staff continuity, weight room commitment and feeder youth programs.

Next season, next man. Keep on winning.

Ryan Davis, the Anchor of O’Connor’s defense as a Rush end, one of the strongest players in the state, has seen the commitment firsthand in his two seasons being coached by Cole.

“They definitely have us hitting the weights pretty hard,” Davis said. “I’ve made a lot of gains this year. And I think our team has gotten a lot stronger.”

That’s where it starts. Then that confidence, knowing they’re stronger than the next guy, translates into wins on Friday nights.

“If we can get to where we’re consistent in the Playoffs every year, that’s what we’re looking for,” Cole said. “Where we’re being talked about every football season.”

