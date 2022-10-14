How O’Connor football Coach Brian Cole builds blueprint for success

Brian Cole has won football games no matter what level, the size of the school and players, or the demographics.

Now, in his second season at Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, Cole is building something similar to what he built at Phoenix North Canyon in the early 2000s.

When Cole leads the Eagles onto their field Friday night, he’ll face the man who was the opposing head Coach when Cole’s team won the 2005 5A state Championship — Peoria Centennial’s Richard Taylor.

This is the first time the coaches have faced each other in a game since that final. Both teams are 4-1 and could wind up in the top three of the 6A seedings if neither makes it into the Open.

“They’ve been a great program for the last 15 to 20 years,” Cole said about Centennial. “For us to be right now where we’re mentioned with them, and make it a big game, it’s kind of cool.

“I still think Taylor probably still wants to get me from 2005.”

After that 27-16 state championship win by Cole’s North Canyon team, Centennial began its dynasty, winning the next three state titles, going 41-1 in that span. The Coyotes started another impressive run from 2014-18, winning four state titles.

