Steph Curry has never hidden his faith. The NBA star, son of Dell Curry, a former Hornets legend, lived a privileged life growing up, but one filled with hard work and dedication that was essential to him reaching the league. And on the court, what he’s accomplished in the league has been unrepeatable, with Shaquille O’Neal even considering him the Greatest player on Earth.

He has generally made very sound decisions throughout his career, and built a solid family life at home with his wife Ayesha Curry. Which is why Barack Obama couldn’t believe the words he heard come out of the Warriors guard’s mouth in 2018.

How Barack Obama scolded Steph Curry in 2018

The 44th President of the United States wrote Steph Curry a Stern e-mail, in a scolding tone, due to comments that Steph Curry made on the ‘Winging It’ podcast Hosted by Vince Carter. In it, they asked Curry if he believed that the moon landing of 1969 happened.

When asked this question, Curry simply said “I don’t think so”.

When Curry realized he was alone in the podcast Booth on this issue he commented: “Sorry, I don’t want to start any conspiracies”. But his support for this Fringe theory supported by members of the anti-science community sparked outrage. And of course, a stern scolding by Barack Obama about this stance.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Steph Curry recalls how it all unfolded: “That night, I got an email. It was a pretty stern, direct one from President Obama” telling him that the first moon Landing in 1969, and those after where all real. “You’ve got to do something about this,” Curry recalled Obama pleading with him.

How Obama helped Curry reach a potential 1 billion dollar sponsorship

The President’s Stern lecture prompted Curry to host a live Instagram convo with Scott Kellya Retired astronaut, and partner with Under Armor to design a pair of sneakers emblazoned with craters and the American flag.

After auctioning off the shoes to charity, and hosting his conference with Scott Kelly, Curry improved his image and was never in the middle of controversy ever again. This, along with his Incredible feats in the NBAhave him on the verge of signing a one-of-a-kind lifetime sponsorship with Under Armour valued at one billion dollars. Something that was made possible, in part, due to Obama’s scolding of Curry.