How Norwich can support art and culture programming in the city

NORWICH — Norwich recently voted to put more funds towards arts and culture, but people in those spaces hope city support will become steadier.

After a failed move to postpone the vote, Norwich City Council voted unanimously during its Jan. 3 meeting to allocate a second batch of $500,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money to the Cultural Coalition, which provides Grants to arts programs in the city. The council gave the Coalition its first $500,000 in federal money in September 2021.

Programs supported by the first $500,000 include Bullybusters, which encourages youth in the community to learn about each other’s cultures, the first phase of a new park at Castle Church, and a play in Spanish and English at the Chestnut Street Playhouse that had “a jam -packed opening night,” said Board Director Lisa Bono.

Mural artist Ben Keller working on a 50-by-60 foot mural at Jubilee Park, a public space at Castle Church in downtown Norwich May 12. The mural features two important Black figures in Norwich's history: James Lindsey Smith and Sarah Harris Fayerweather.

The amendment to postpone the vote to the Jan. 17 city council meetings were proposed by Republican members, with votes for and against falling along party lines. The reason for the delay was to give City Manager John Salomone time to present his plan for the city’s then-remaining $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds, as issues concerning Business Park North had made the meeting run longer, Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom (R ) said.

