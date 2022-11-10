How Noah Vedral is mentoring Gavin Wimsatt

PISCATAWAY – Noah Vedral was early in his college football career when he began realizing he may not be done with the sport once his playing days ended.

The Rutgers quarterback, then playing for Nebraska in his home state, began realizing he had an interest in more than just his job. Other aspects of the game piqued his interest. He started developing his own ideas and was curious about others.

“You start to branch out,” Vedral said following the Scarlet Knights’ practice on Wednesday. “That’s when I think I started realizing, ‘I think I would really like to do this. I’m intrigued by it, it holds my attention, I’m passionate about it, I like to learn it.’ And then I’ve also found that I have a pretty good gift of teaching it.”

That sparked Vedral’s interest in coaching. Now, about four years later, the sixth-year QB is getting an early look at what that might be like.

Vedral has taken on a mentorship role for Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who’s been named the team’s starting quarterback and will be looking to bounce back from an up-and-down performance against Michigan when the Scarlet Knights play Michigan State on Saturday (noon , Big Ten Network) at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Instead of growing resentful about losing his starting job to Wimsatt, Vedral has embraced the task of helping both Wimsatt and Evan Simon improve. He’s been open about sharing advice and tips, finding ways to make a complex position easier.

“There’s stuff that I’ve learned along the way that’s really valuable,” said Vedral, whose grandfather Tim Turman was his high school football coach at Bishop Neumann in Wahoo, Nebraska. “I’ve been the young guy. I’ve been learning stuff. You’re playing these defenses for the first time, they’re good defenses. It’s hard. It’s not an easy position to play. Any of the little skills and tips that I’ve learned along the way that help me memorize something or help me see something, I’m trying to give to them every chance I can.”

It’s been a difficult season for Vedral on the field.

While preparing for his final year of eligibility, Vedral suffered a serious hand injury during training camp. It required extensive surgery. Vedral said six screws and a plate were inserted into his hand.

The injury cost him the first four games of the season. When he finally did return, his grip on the football was inconsistent.

Suddenly, something that had always come easily – throwing a football – became a chore.

“It’s been extremely frustrating,” Vedral said. “To know how to do something, to have done it before and then to be only inconsistent at doing it again is really, really frustrating. Especially for someone – I don’t consider myself a full-fledged perfectionist, but I want to do it right.”

Vedral ultimately started three games at quarterback. For the season he’s 21-of-46 passing for 264 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Vedral has been highly respected by his teammates and coaches ever since transferring from Nebraska prior to the 2020 season. As Rutgers’ full-time starting quarterback the previous two seasons, Vedral took his share of hard hits and frequently got banged up. But he played through most of it, often being described as one of the toughest – if not the toughest – players in the locker room.

Now in a backup role, Vedral has garnered praise from Schiano about how he’s handled the change – and how he’s influencing the younger quarterbacks.

“Noah has been great,” Schiano said. “He’s helped (Wimsatt) a lot. He’s coached him a lot. Noah is going into coaching as a profession, at least that’s what he says he wants to do. He’s going to be an excellent coach if that’s what he does. He’ll be excellent at whatever he does. Very focused young man, very smart.”

Vedral said Schiano was up front with him about the situation – something he said he’s always appreciated about his Coach – and that he understands.

But more than that, Vedral has embraced the situation.

The future coach’s playing days aren’t over just yet, but he’s embraced the ability to start practicing for his next chapter.

“I’m here to do whatever’s best for the team,” Vedral said. “Like I told you after the Indiana game, it’s not about me. It was always about what was best for the team. So whatever they were going to ask of me, I told them I’m here to help win. If that’s what we’re going to do to win, then let’s win. I’ll go all in with that.”