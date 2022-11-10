How Noah Vedral is mentoring Gavin Wimsatt

PISCATAWAY – Noah Vedral was early in his college football career when he began realizing he may not be done with the sport once his playing days ended.

The Rutgers quarterback, then playing for Nebraska in his home state, began realizing he had an interest in more than just his job. Other aspects of the game piqued his interest. He started developing his own ideas and was curious about others.

“You start to branch out,” Vedral said following the Scarlet Knights’ practice on Wednesday. “That’s when I think I started realizing, ‘I think I would really like to do this. I’m intrigued by it, it holds my attention, I’m passionate about it, I like to learn it.’ And then I’ve also found that I have a pretty good gift of teaching it.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button