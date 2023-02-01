How No. 2 Tennessee basketball could claim No. 1 ranking in February

Tennessee basketball could be coming for that No. 1 spot — if February falls well for the Vols.

The Vols (18-3, 7-1 SEC) moved to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll, their highest ranking this season and loftiest post since they held the No. 1 ranking during the 2018-19 season.

UT, which opens February at Florida (12-9, 5-3) on Wednesday (7 pm ET, ESPN2), is in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and could push for the No. 1 spot in the coming month.

