How Nikola Jokic made more NBA history with a unique triple-double in the Nuggets’ win vs. Lakers

It seems like every night Nikola Jokic is really just outdoing his previous performance. The two-time reigning NBA MVP is having another season worthy of giving him the newly named Michael Jordan MVP award, and with a fully healthy Denver Nuggets team around him, the team’s success is starting to mirror his individual accomplishments. Monday night was no different for the big man, who put his name in the history books yet again with a unique statline in a 122-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jokic finished the night with 14 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds, his league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. But it wasn’t just the triple-double that made Jokic’s performance historic, it was the fact that the Serbian big man shot a perfect 100 percent from the field, going 5 of 5 on the night. He became the first player in NBA history to record a statline of 10+ points, 10+ rebounds and 15+ assists while going perfect from the field.

After the game, Nuggets Coach Michael Malone praised his star player’s unselfish play.

“I’ve been around the league a long time, I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be pissed off right now,” Malone said. “Nikola doesn’t care, whether he takes five or 25 [shots]. There’s not many guys like him that I’ve been around. It just speaks to — another triple-double, but a truly selfless superstar.”

Malone is right in praising Jokic’s selflessness. Although he’s still averaging 25 points a night, it’s not uncommon to see him put up numbers like Monday where his assists outnumber his scoring, as he’s constantly putting his teammates in a position to succeed. The crazy part is, if Jokic needed to put up monster scoring numbers, he can with ease. We’ve seen him eclipse 40 points numerous times, and put up 50 points once, but the scoring pales in comparison to his talents as a playmaker. His 16 assists Monday night rank as the fifth-highest mark this season, and it’s two shy of his career high of 18 assists, which he did back in 2020.

The combination of the passing and his scoring efficiency is unlike anything we’ve seen in the body of a 7-footer. He’s without a doubt the best passing big man in the NBA, and there is certainly an argument to be made when you put him up next to some of the best guards to play the game.

His efficiency this season, in which he’s shooting a career-high 61.6 percent from the field, puts him atop an incredibly short list of players who averaged over 15 shots a game and shot better than 60 percent from the field. The other names on that list are Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin McHale and Zion Williamson, the latter of whom has done it twice including this season. But when you factor in the rebounds (10.8), the list shortens to just Jokic and O’Neal. Throw in the assists (9.7), and it’s just Jokic alone on that mountaintop, showing once again how truly unique of a player he is.