How Nigerian American Basketball Coach Had Intimate Relationship With Female Member of Celtics ▷ SportsBrief.com

Ime Udoka is enmeshed in a scandal as he is alleged to be having an affair with a female Celtics staff

The Nigerian-American professional basketball Coach was said to have had an improper affair with the Unnamed woman

The 45-year-old now faces a lengthy suspension which means he may have already coached his last game with the franchise

The head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka, has been accused of having an improper affair with a female member of the team staff.

Such an allegation is deemed a violation of the franchise’s code of conduct even though the affair was said to be consensual.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN via SI, Ime Udoka might be heavily suspended from Celtics after Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed, “Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”

Ime Udoka has been accused of having a secret affair with a staff of the Boston Celtics. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

It is expected that Udoka’s Fate would be decided as soon as Thursday, September 22, but the length of the suspension is yet to be decided.

Earlier, a report claimed Udoka would not be fired from his position, but if he gets suspended, he may have already coached his last game with the franchise.

Yahoo News reports that after Will Hardy left to join the Utah Jazz, Boston’s Joe Mazzulla is the favorite to take over in the interim role.

He is the first to win multiple Game 7s in his first playoff run, taking out both the Miami Heat and the reigning Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics Hired Ime Udoka as their new head Coach on June 28, 2021. He is the 18th head Coach in the Celtics franchise’s history and the first Nigerian head Coach in the history of the NBA.

In 2011, the American-Nigerian national retired from professional basketball to pursue a coaching career.

Ime Udoka leads the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in 12 years

Sports Brief earlier reported that a former D’Tigers forward, Ime Udoka, oversaw the Boston Celtics’ qualification to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years in a Spectacular fashion.

Boston Celtic were in impressive form, defeating Miami Heat 100-96 in a game-seven win after they initially failed in their last five playoff runs.

A crucial moment in the game came when Butler missed a three-pointer before Boston’s Marcus Smart – who had 24 points and nine rebounds in total – made two free throws to seal the long-awaited Finals place.

