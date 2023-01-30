How Nick Saban, Alabama Prepares Players for Success in the NFL: Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo will pair up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as Windham discusses the reflection of Nick Saban that was seen in DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.

