How NFL’s offensive, defensive linemen manage their weight

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has made clear to his centers over the years his disdain for sweaty butts. You see, as Brady explained in this 2019 story from The Athletic, he doesn’t want to “throw a wet ball on a perfectly sunny day.” The traditional quarterback-center exchange requires Brady’s hands to be under his center’s butt to get the snap. It became such a thing that David Andrews, one of the players who worked as Brady’s center in New England, unsuccessfully tried to train his body not to sweat by spending time in the sauna.

Brady isn’t the only one. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​complained a few years ago about having a sweaty rookie center. As Andrews found out, it’s hard to stop the sweat, so many linemen have simply learned to manage it.

“I am a big sweater,” Shatley said. “I lose 10-to-15 pounds a day at practice. I imagine at least half of it is gone in sweat. Not really much I can do about that. I just pound water and Pedialyte for what feels like all day.”

Black said the Jaguars sweat-test players by putting patches on their skin as they go through a practice. That patch helps measure what a player loses in fluids, sodium, potassium and magnesium per hour, so the team can write an individualized refuel plan for that player.

“For each pound they lose, they have to drink 20 ounces of fluids,” Black said. “Most of our linemen average around 10 pounds per practice. But some can lose up to 20 pounds, so they’re under our shadow after that, because then they have to get[upto400ounces)worthinbythenextpractice”[upto400ounces)worthinbythenextpractice”

Black said players are notified within 30 minutes of practice of what they’ve lost and need to replace by the next morning. Black and the Jaguars Mandate any player who is more than 2 percent dehydrated can’t practice until consuming enough fluids to get under that mark.

“At 2 percent, dehydration is where they have a much higher risk of injury,” she said.

Hydration is even more important than food, the players I spoke to say. The consumption of water, Pedialyte, Gatorade and DripDrop is a constant. But everyone has their own technique.

Shatley says he pounds his drinks in seconds. His process sounds similar to shot-gunning a beer. Wilkins says he prefers the “cumulative effect” of hydrating, preferring not to load up right before practice.

“Sip, not chug. That’s my mantra,” said Wilkins, who multiple key Dolphins defenders have predicted will be their defense’s 2022 breakout player. “When you have to chug, I’m behind the eight ball. I already messed up my hydration.”

On the current season of Hard Knocks, Lions Coach Dan Campbell can be heard screaming, “Hydrate,” constantly in between practice periods. That’s a regular routine with coaches across NFL training camps.

Armstead estimates he drinks 2 1/2 gallons of water per day. Karras says he goes through 10 Aquafina water bottles and a gallon of water before the Bengals begin their afternoon practice. Black said the Jaguars’ rule is 20 ounces of fluid per pound lost.

“The biggest day-to-day change is hydration level. Especially in a hot city. You can lose 10-12 pounds in a southern city,” Armstead said. “You can’t gain all that back through eating.”

Maintaining the weight needed to man the trenches in the NFL is a science — but it’s also primarily about salt and, yes, water.