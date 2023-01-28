How NBA teams show solidarity on the day of Tire Nichols video release

NBA teams across the country stood alongside the Memphis Grizzlies and the city of Memphis on Friday regarding the death of Tire Nichols.

On Friday, Memphis police released body camera footage and video from street cameras of the Jan. 7 police interaction that led to Nichols’ death. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression related to Nichols’ death.

Ahead of the footage release, a statement from the Memphis Grizzlies read, in part: “We are distraught to find ourselves dealing with a needless loss of life due to police brutality, and this time it was one of Memphis’ own. We’re thinking of the Nichols family and friends, and share the pain felt throughout the community.”

