How NBA executives view Grant Williams’ contract extension value

How much will the Celtics need to pay Grant Williams to keep him in Boston?

Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which means he’s eligible for an extension between now and the Celtics’ regular-season opener on Oct. 17.

Williams has said he loves playing in Boston and has established himself as an integral member of the team, but the NBA is a business, and he’ll want to be paid what he’s worth. So, what might that number look like?

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto spoke with four NBA executives who projected Williams to make between $12 million and $14 million per year on his next deal, with a possible ceiling of $15 million annually.

“I think $15 million is not out of the question, but definitely on the high end, and it means they’d think he’s going to be a starter,” one executive told Scotto.

Williams has two recent reference points in Larry Nance Jr., who just agreed to a two-year, $21.6 million per year ($10.8M annually) extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, and Maxi Kleber, who agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension ($11M annually) with the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams has proven he’s more impactful than both of those players. The 23-year-old averaged career highs in points (7.8) and rebounds (3.6) last season while shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range. He’s a strong, versatile defender who can space the floor on offense and proved his mettle in the 2022 postseason when he dropped 27 points in a decisive Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

While $15 million per year may seem steep for a backup forward — starting center Robert Williams is making $12 million per year — that shouldn’t be a non-starter for the Celtics. If Grant Williams continues his upward trajectory and adds more to his Offensive game, $15 million per year could be decent value, especially with salary caps expected to skyrocket following the NBA’s new TV deal in 2025.

The Celtics should find some way to keep Williams in Boston, and now may be the best time to strike.