How much will PSG make from their friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Riyadh Season team?

PSG have no time to look back on their domestic struggles. On Wednesday, the Parisians arrived in Doha, from where they will head to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to take on an all-star team of players from Saudi Pro League Clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal (officially called Riyadh Season). The match will almost certainly see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other on the field for the last time and provide the French side with a timely financial boost.

How much money did Paris Saint-Germain lose in 2021-22?

As reported by L’Équipe, PSG will pocket more than €10 million for the match in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The Ligue 1 leaders are going through a tough period in a financial sense at the moment, with figures revealing that they posted a loss of €389 million last season, largely thanks to their stratospheric wage bill. The cash injection as a result of the friendly will therefore be more than welcome.

Thursday’s game will also offer the players the chance to take their minds off what has been a troublesome start to 2023 on the field too. So far this year, PSG have already lost twice in Ligue 1, with their latest defeat coming against Rennes on Sunday. With under a month to go until their crucial Champions League Clash against Bayern Munich in the round of 16the friendly in Saudi Arabia could help head Coach Christophe Galtier sort out some issues with his team and allow some players to get back to their best form and gitness.