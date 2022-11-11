How much money do soccer clubs get for allowing players to participate in the 2022 World Cup?

This weekend there will be an Exodus of players joining up with their respective national teams for the World Cup. Some training grounds will be eerily quiet during the next five weeks until the tournament reaches its conclusion 18 December. Real Madrid for example, could have up to 14 players out on international duty. As for the non-international players whose national teams didn’t qualify, the idea is to give them a couple of weeks off.

Clubs who release their players to take part in the World Cup will be financially compensated through FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme. The fund was set up in 2010with a share of the profits set aside exclusively for Clubs who have signed up to be part of the program.

The amount which each participating club will receive per player is calculated based on: 1) The number of players it has released to take part in the World Cup and 2) The number of days each player is at the final tournament, starting two weeks before the opening match until the day after the player’s team is eliminated. Clubs are rewarded for all of their players at the World Cup, regardless of whether they are involved in a game or not.

The fund has risen significantly during the past decade – from $40 million for 2010 South Africa, to $70 million for 2014 Brazil. In the last World Cup, $209 million was distributed to Clubs as part of the Club Benefits Program with a similar figure set aside for this year’s event.

At the 2022 World Cupa total of 416 Clubs from 63 different member associations will loan out their players for the tournament. Clubs will receive approximately $10,000 per day, per player, during the time they spend at the competition, whether they play or not. The maximum amount a club could receive is $370,000 if their players’ national team makes it all the way to the final. Those are the gross figures which will be subject to local taxes in the country where the payments are issued.