How much is Louisville football Coach Jeff Brohm’s salary, buyout?

Jeff Brohm’s Homecoming comes with a raise. And the chance to add even more to his bottom line.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association Executive Committee on Thursday approved a contract for the new U of L football Coach that will pay him more than his predecessor Scott Satterfield and contains incentives for football and academic performance.

A look at the details of the term sheet released Thursday:

What is Jeff Brohm’s Louisville salary?

Brohm will earn between $5 million and $5.5 million in salary each year over the six-year term of the deal, which is effective Friday and runs through Dec. 31, 2028. He earns $5 million in his first year with an annual base salary increase of $100,000.

The contract extends automatically by one year if Brohm wins seven or more games in a season during the initial six-year term. It will extend by two years if he wins 10 or more games in a season during the initial term. Those win numbers include Bowl victories. The maximum automatic extension is for two years, through Dec. 31, 2030.

