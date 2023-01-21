How much is Harry Kane worth?

Harry Kane is top of Manchester United’s summer shortlist. The Tottenham striker is United’s number one target for the next window and reports in England suggest that the Old Trafford outfit have begun working on their summer recruitment.

According to the Daily Mail, United are already beginning to explore a move for him and the club believes that Kane is open to a move to United.

The England international is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Spurs and the North London club would like him to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Faced with the prospect of an almost forced sale, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be forced to consider offers. However, reports claim that Kane will not leave for less than around €96 million (£85m).

Bayern show interest in Kane

The other team aiming to compete with United for Kane’s services is Bayern Munich, who considered Kane as a perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but they failed to close a deal last summer.

Kane’s exit has been a long-standing issue in London. Two summers ago, he was Manchester City’s main target and he pushed for a move, but without success. Erling Haaland was then signed by City and Kane has no longer been linked with a move to the Etihad.

The 29-year-old forward has 17 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season and is second only to goalscoring machine Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.