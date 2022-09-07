How much does the Winner of the Masters get?

The Masters tournament is one of the four Major Championships in the sport of golf. It is the first major championship held every year in August at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

The 2022 Masters, the 86th edition of the tournament, was held from April 7 to 10. Jack Nicklaus has won the tournament the most number of times, with six titles to his name. He is followed by Tiger Woods (5) and Palmer(4).

The Masters, along with the three other majors (the US Open, The Open, and the PGA Championship) bring with them enormous prize pools of which the winners take a good percentage. Along with donning the coveted green jacket, the prize money is something for a golfer to celebrate at the Masters.

How much does the Winner of Golf Masters get?

There has been a lot of discussion about the prize money in professional golf tournaments. As many competitions have increased their purse, the Masters tournament did not want to lag behind.

The Augusta National Club increased the Prize money purse for the Masters to $15 million this year. It is the largest prize money in the history of the reputed tournament. This was a jump of $3.5 million compared to last year’s total.

For the last three years, the Prize money purse for the tournament was a Static amount of $11.5 million.

The Winner gets $2.7 million this year, compared to $2.07 million last year which is almost 19 percent of the total Prize money purse. Consequently, this year’s winner, Scottie Scheffler took home $2.07 million as compared to the $2.07 million Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese to win the tournament, took home the previous year.

Every player who finishes with a rank of 50 or below wins prize money depending on their spots in the standings.

As per the Augusta Chronicle, the Prize money breakdown for this year is as follows:

Total purse: $15 million

1st: $2,700,000

2nd: $1,620,000

3rd: $1,020,000

4th: $720,000

5th: $600,000

6th: $540,000

7th: $502,500

8th: $465,000

9th: $435,000

10th: $405,000

11th: $375,000

12th: $345,000

13th: $315,000

14th: $285,000

15th: $270,000

16th: $255,000

17th: $240,000

18th: $225,000

19th: $210,000

20th: $195,000

21st: $180,000

22nd: $168,000

23rd: $156,000

24th: $144,000

25th: $132,999

26th: $120,000

27th: $115,500

28th: ​​$111,000

29th: $106,500

30th: $102,000

31st: $97,500

32nd: $93,000

33rd: $88,500

34th: $84,750

35th: $81,000

36th: $77,250

37th: $73,500

38th: $70,500

39th: $67,500

40th: $64,500

41st: $61,500

42nd: $58,500

43rd: $55,500

44th: $52,500

45th: $49,500

46th: $46,500

47th: $43,500

48th: $41,100

49th: $39,000

50th: $37,800

The remaining Golfers will receive cash prizes below $37,800 depending on their rank. If there are any ties in the standings, the Prize money will be divided evenly among the tied golfers.

For instance, if two Golfers are tied for second place, then the average of the second and third place payments will be split between them. They would each get $1.32 million instead of one getting $1.62 million and the other getting $1.02 million.

The payout for the Masters has changed exponentially over the years. In 1934, a Winner took home roughly $1500 and now the Winner takes home $2.7 million.