How much does the Winner of the Masters get?
The Masters tournament is one of the four Major Championships in the sport of golf. It is the first major championship held every year in August at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
The 2022 Masters, the 86th edition of the tournament, was held from April 7 to 10. Jack Nicklaus has won the tournament the most number of times, with six titles to his name. He is followed by Tiger Woods (5) and Palmer(4).
The Masters, along with the three other majors (the US Open, The Open, and the PGA Championship) bring with them enormous prize pools of which the winners take a good percentage. Along with donning the coveted green jacket, the prize money is something for a golfer to celebrate at the Masters.
There has been a lot of discussion about the prize money in professional golf tournaments. As many competitions have increased their purse, the Masters tournament did not want to lag behind.
The Augusta National Club increased the Prize money purse for the Masters to $15 million this year. It is the largest prize money in the history of the reputed tournament. This was a jump of $3.5 million compared to last year’s total.
For the last three years, the Prize money purse for the tournament was a Static amount of $11.5 million.
The Winner gets $2.7 million this year, compared to $2.07 million last year which is almost 19 percent of the total Prize money purse. Consequently, this year’s winner, Scottie Scheffler took home $2.07 million as compared to the $2.07 million Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese to win the tournament, took home the previous year.
Every player who finishes with a rank of 50 or below wins prize money depending on their spots in the standings.
As per the Augusta Chronicle, the Prize money breakdown for this year is as follows:
Total purse: $15 million
1st: $2,700,000
2nd: $1,620,000
3rd: $1,020,000
4th: $720,000
5th: $600,000
6th: $540,000
7th: $502,500
8th: $465,000
9th: $435,000
10th: $405,000
11th: $375,000
12th: $345,000
13th: $315,000
14th: $285,000
15th: $270,000
16th: $255,000
17th: $240,000
18th: $225,000
19th: $210,000
20th: $195,000
21st: $180,000
22nd: $168,000
23rd: $156,000
24th: $144,000
25th: $132,999
26th: $120,000
27th: $115,500
28th: $111,000
29th: $106,500
30th: $102,000
31st: $97,500
32nd: $93,000
33rd: $88,500
34th: $84,750
35th: $81,000
36th: $77,250
37th: $73,500
38th: $70,500
39th: $67,500
40th: $64,500
41st: $61,500
42nd: $58,500
43rd: $55,500
44th: $52,500
45th: $49,500
46th: $46,500
47th: $43,500
48th: $41,100
49th: $39,000
50th: $37,800
The remaining Golfers will receive cash prizes below $37,800 depending on their rank. If there are any ties in the standings, the Prize money will be divided evenly among the tied golfers.
For instance, if two Golfers are tied for second place, then the average of the second and third place payments will be split between them. They would each get $1.32 million instead of one getting $1.62 million and the other getting $1.02 million.
The payout for the Masters has changed exponentially over the years. In 1934, a Winner took home roughly $1500 and now the Winner takes home $2.7 million.
