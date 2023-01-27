How Much Does It Cost to Play Torrey Pines Golf Course?

First opened in 1957, Torrey Pines Golf Course, which is owned and operated by the city of San Diego, has been an annual stop on the PGA Tour since 1968. And that annual stop has seen many of golf’s all-time greats walk away with a trophy, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson, and, of course, Tiger Woods.

The event currently known as the Farmers Insurance Open utilizes both the North Course and the South Course of the 36-hole facility in La Jolla, both of which were originally designed by William Francis Bell. The North Course, the shorter of the two tracks but also a touch more scenic, was redesigned in 2016 by Tom Weiskopf and can play as long as 7,258 yards.

