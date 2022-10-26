Following five years of planning and construction, Port Royal Golf Course opened in Southampton, Bermuda, in 1970.

Originally designed by famed architect Robert Trent Jones Sr., who designed or redesigned more than 500 courses around the world, including a few holes at Augusta National, Port Royal underwent a renovation in 2009 in preparation for the PGA Grand Slam of Golf.

Ten years later, the 6,842-yard layout hosted the PGA Tour’s Inaugural Bermuda Championship, originally an alternate event to the WGC-HSBC Champions event. But when that tourney was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, the Bermuda Championship was elevated to full FedEx Cup status and remains a regular stop on the PGA Tour’s fall schedule, at least for now.

Port Royal is annually ranked as not only the best public course in Bermuda but also one of the best public courses in the entire world.

How much does it cost to play Port Royal Golf Course, home of the PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

A view of the 16th hole at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda | Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Given its incredible views — the signature par-3 16th (pictured above) is one of the most beautiful golf holes on the planet — one would think Port Royal would be ridiculously expensive.

But that’s not the case.

Per the official Port Royal Golf Course website, greens fees are just $180 for non-residents, which is an absolute steal. Residents get a bit of a discount at $133, while Seniors can do it up for $90. If you’re a guest of a member, the rate is $125.

A one-year membership for one person costs $3,500, while a family membership, which includes two adults and two children under 18, runs $5,250. A one-year senior membership costs $1,750. Membership also gives you access to all tournaments and discounts at the pro shop and on-site restaurants.

