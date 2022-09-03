How much do NFL Practice Squad Players make per year?

A demanding 17-game NFL the season is certain to result in injuries for all 32 teams, and the practice squad gives them choices for replacement players who are already accustomed to the system.

As teams attempt to stave off injuries and illness during the 2022 season, don’t be shocked to see players promoted and signed to their active rosters.

In reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL increased the size of practice teams to a maximum of 16 players prior to the 2020 season, and the rule lasted.

On March 15, 2020, the league and the players association reached a collective bargaining agreement that initially planned to raise the maximum number to 12 in 2020 and 14 in 2022.

The NFL quickly realized teams would probably require a lot more players to handle the constant stream of positive COVID-19 testing and exposures. The league found this to be a good change, and this past offseason the 16-player minimum was firmly established as an addition to the CBA.

How much money do NFL Practice Squad Players make annually?

The minimum Weekly wage for players with two or fewer NFL seasons is $11,500, or $207,000 for an 18-week stint on the practice squad. When a player is on full-time pay status for at least six regular-season games, they have accrued a season.

Players who have two or more seasons in their resume are paid a minimum of $15,400 per week or $277,200 annually, and a maximum of $19,900 per week or $358,200 annually. For instance, a Rookie on an active team this season will make a minimum of $705,000.

Players on the practice squad may earn more than those minimal wages, and their pay does go towards a team’s salary cap.

When a member of the practice squad is called up to the main roster, he is paid the minimum wage for a player with his level of experience. Therefore, the income of a rookie who was promoted to the active squad prior to a game jumped from $11,500 to almost $39,000. Over $62K would be earned by a player with more than seven years of experience.

A practice Squad player is guaranteed three game checks if they are signed to another club’s active roster.