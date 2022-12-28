How much do college football playoff tickets cost?

With the college football Playoffs now in full swing, we’re taking a look at average ticket prices for Bowl games as we head towards the grand finale: the College Football Championship Game.

College football Playoffs may be new but they’re huge

If there is one thing any fan of any team sport wants, it’s to see a Champion crowned at the end of a season. College football is no different. Nobody wants to see polls which determine who deserves to be No. 1 for the year, it just doesn’t make sense. Yet, that was the case for quite some time in college until finally, the NCAA decided to listen to the people and as such, they introduced a playoff system. Teams would be chosen by a special CFP committee and they would then play in two semifinals. The traditional New Year’s Day Bowl games – the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Peach Bowl – would take turns hosting those semifinals. Once that was complete, the two Finalists would play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at a neutral site to determine the Undisputed national Champion of college football.

Michigan arrived in Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl, where Donovan Edwards vowed to shine again in another big game. Video ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal: pic.twitter.com/sXPZQm4raa — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 27, 2022

This of course, is all to say that since 2014 when the first College Football Playoffs were played, the tournament has become bigger and bigger and with that, so too have the sponsorship deals, the TV coverage and of course the demand for tickets to see the games. This year, we’ve got four teams that have Massive fan bases, even outside of the United States: The Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. With that kind of fanfare, one can imagine ticket prices aren’t necessarily for the faint of heart.

How much are College Football Playoff tickets?

In case you’re not sure, The Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs will meet at the Fiesta Bowl on December 31st, while the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes who also play on that same day, will meet at the Peach Bowl. The College Football National Championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on January 9th, 2023. Where tickets are concerned, it’s interesting to note that tickets for the Peach Bowl are somewhat more expensive than those for the Fiesta Bowl, with a starting price of approximately $495. The most expensive tickets for Georgia’s date with Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta are north of $50,000.

When you compare that with the Michigan vs TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, which has a starting price of $390 and goes as high as $4000, there actually isn’t a comparison to be made. It’s not to say that Fiesta Bowls tickets are cheap, but they certainly don’t require a loan being taken out from a bank. As for the College Football National Champion game, that’s another level. While reports suggest you can find tickets as ‘low’ as $1180, the average price is said to be $3000. At any rate, given the kind of action these four teams have given us this year, there’s every chance that if you do decide to go to the games, you’ll get what you pay for.