How much did Pat Perez make with LIV Golf?

American professional golfer Pat Perez reached No. 16 in the world rankings and joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The contentious series has enticed players by offering them a tempting sum they could never refuse. While some players rejected the offer and stayed loyal to the PGA Tour, others made tremendous amounts from the LIV Golf Series.

Former PGA Tour player Pat Perez signed a contract with LIV Golf and added a handsome amount to his wealth.

Pat Perez was a member of the LIV Golf winning team, 4 Aces GC, and received $4 million of the total $16 million offered to the team. He made $8,024,167 from eight LIV golf events, which is reported to be one-third of his career earnings.

Pat Perez made $8,024,167 in 8 events on LIV. This does not include any upfront money they received. His average finish was 32nd in a 48-player field. At 46, with his best golf prob behind him, he made nearly 1/3 of his 20-year pga tour career earnings, in 8 LIV events.

Perez has earned $961,000 from his performances and $3,062,500 from team bonuses.

Although he received hate from the fans for joining LIV Golf for money, Pat Perez was happy with his decision. In one of his interviews, he said:

“All the push-back, all the negative comments, everything we’ve gotten, at this point, I really don’t care. I mean, I don’t care. I’m paid. I don’t give a damn .”

Notably, Pat Perez played an essential role in helping 4 Aces GC lift the Trophy in the Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida. Despite fighting a legal battle with the PGA Tour, LIV Golf successfully concluded in October 2022.

Pat Perez has earned more than $28 million on the PGA Tour

Pat Perez has won four professional matches so far. He finished T18 in the Masters Tournament in 2017 and T6 on the PGA Tour in 2005.

Perez started his professional journey in 2009 at the Bob Hope Classic and has won three PGA Tours, one Asian Tour, and one Korn Ferry Tour.

According to Golf Monthly, Pat Perez has earned $28,830,160 from PGA Tours, which he claimed from 515 events in more than two decades of his career.

Before joining LIV Golf, Perez’s highest career earnings were recorded in 2017, when the golfer earned $4,361,400.

It is pertinent to note that Pat Perez’s net worth is reported to be $17 million. His monthly income is $200,000, as reported by CA Knowledge. Pat owns an asset worth $11 million, while he earned $5 million from investments.

Besides this, Pat Perez loves to invest his money in cars. They have seven cars. Pat owns a Volvo XC90, Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, BMW X6, Jaguar XE, and Porsche Cayenne.

Pat Perez also owns numerous properties in America. He owns a $1 million property in New York and a Mansion worth around $800,000 in Wisconsin.

Perez also has a fantastic classic watch collection, including Chopard ($105,000), Patek Philippe ($300,000), Hermes ($55,000), Porsche Design ($90,000), and Omega ($80,000).

It is important to note that LIV Golf has offered a lucrative amount to all the players who have joined the series. Dustin Johnson is the series’ highest earner. He had made $13,637,767 from seven events, including $10,575,267 from individual events and $3,062,500 from team events. Johnson’s total earnings from LIV Golf are more than $30 million.



