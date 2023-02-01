How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson was a key, controversial figure in the emergence and establishment of LIV Golf in the early part of 2022. The six-time Major Champion was vocal about his Criticism of the PGA Tour’s “obnoxious greed” when speaking to Golf Digest in Saudi Arabia last February. Around the same time, it also came out that he had made some strangely critical comments of the Saudis in an interview with the writer Alan Shipnuck.

Seemingly burning bridges in every direction, Mickelson took a break from the game for a few months. But he came back as probably, the biggest early signing of LIV Golf. The Saudis (backers of the Breakaway circuit) had clearly forgiven him.

