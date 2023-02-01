How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Joaquin Niemann?

Joaquin Niemann of Chile was a significant signing for LIV Golf in the second half of 2022. The 23-year-old was the highest ranked player in the world under the age of 25 at the time of his move to the Breakaway Saudi-funded circuit . According to The Telegraph, Niemann received a signing on a fee of around the $100 million mark.

Securing Niemann was a significant coup for LIV Golf who had been accused of being unable to attract golfers in the early stages of their careers to that point. Niemann was, and is, recognized as one of the most promising talents in the men’s game and has been widely tipped as a future Major champion.

