How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Brooks Koepka?

Four-time Major Winner Brooks Koepka was one of the most high-profile Golfers to sign with Saudi-funded Breakaway golf circuit LIV Golf in 2022. Reports suggest that he received a sign-on fee of around $100 million.

In comparison to other LIV signings, reports from various sources suggested that Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau both received sign-on fees north of $100 million, with Phil Mickelson reportedly signing a deal worth $200 million.

