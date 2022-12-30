How much are tickets for the College Football Playoff? Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The most highly-anticipated college football games of the season are here.

The College Football Playoff kicks off on New Year’s Eve with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. followed by the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga.

The winners of the two national semifinal games will secure a spot in the 2023 College Football Championship Game on January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here’s everything you need to know about securing tickets for this year’s College Football Playoff and the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship:

How do I get tickets to the College Football Playoff Semifinal games?

Both the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31 and tickets can be secured on Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

How much are tickets to the College Football Playoff Semifinal games?

Fiesta Bowl tickets to see the Big 10-champion Michigan Wolverines face the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium start at $390 and go up to about $4,000. The average ticket price is about $3,000.

Tickets for this year’s Peach Bowl to see the Defending national-champion Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ohio State Buckeyes are going for more than $50,000 with the average ticket price at $697.

The cheapest ticket to the Clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will cost fans $495.

How much are tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship?

Attending the CF National Championships will cost you a lot more than the average ticket for the marquee game will cost $3,000.

When is the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The 2023 CFP National Championship game will be held on Monday, Jan. 9.

Where is the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The 2023 CFP National Championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Who will play in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The winners of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl games will go on to compete in the 2023 CFP National Championship.