How much are Auburn Basketball tickets this season?

It’s that time of year. The air is starting to cool. The pumpkins are coming out. Basketball season is on the horizon. The Tigers had one of the best seasons in school history last year.

Bruce Pearl has reloaded with excellent players. If football season is already getting you down, take a look at this season’s upcoming basketball schedule and start planning your visits for both home and away.

Auburn officially tips off the season on November 7th against George Mason. The cheapest ticket to the game is currently $75, with the cheapest ticket to the South Florida game Friday, November 11th being $91.

Overall tickets for nonconference games look to be in the $90 range including the Thanksgiving trip to the Cancun Challenge. The Tigers also have a fun trip to the west coast to play USC in Los Angeles on December 18th followed by a game at Washington on the 21st.

SEC play will begin in December this year with Florida at home on the 28th with the cheapest ticket currently at $185. Look for that price to rise if Auburn dominates its nonconference slate.

The first away game will be at Georgia on January 4th where the cheapest ticket is only $45. As Pearl often mentions, the most cost-efficient way to see Auburn play is on the road, and that will again be the case this year. The average cheapest ticket to home conference games this year is currently $235 while for road games the number is $58, excluding Kentucky.

The most expensive home games for this year are currently Tennessee to end the regular season at $380, Alabama on February 11th at $334, and Arkansas on January 7th at $261. All three games come on a Saturday, and while getting in the door is pricey, all three may give fans an opportunity to see something special.

We will see if the peacock confidence cultural trend continues to be the theme for Auburn Basketball this year, but tickets to the National Championship in Houston are currently $237.

