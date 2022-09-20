How much are Auburn Basketball tickets this season?

It’s that time of year. The air is starting to cool. The pumpkins are coming out. Basketball season is on the horizon. The Tigers had one of the best seasons in school history last year.

Bruce Pearl has reloaded with excellent players. If football season is already getting you down, take a look at this season’s upcoming basketball schedule and start planning your visits for both home and away.

Auburn officially tips off the season on November 7th against George Mason. The cheapest ticket to the game is currently $75, with the cheapest ticket to the South Florida game Friday, November 11th being $91.

