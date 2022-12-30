How Mizzou Women’s basketball quietly left a difficult 2022 behind

December 30, 2021, was a Hallmark moment for Missouri Women’s basketball.

The Tigers, with just eight available players, took down No. 1 overall and eventual national Champion South Carolina in overtime to gain national notoriety. But, the team won’t stop to think too much about the moment.

“I probably won’t pause too much to think too much about that,” Pingeton said. “All I can tell you is I feel really blessed to be their coach, and it’s much bigger than the scoreboard. It’s about who they are, their character, their heart posture.”

It was a high point the program had been missing for years, but that high was eventually met with the low of missing the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

On December 29, MU ended a rollercoaster 2022 with a 74-71 win over Kentucky. The Tigers quietly navigated their way to a 12-2 record and will begin 2023 with a chance to return to the postseason conversation.

