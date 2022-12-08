How Mizzou basketball’s transfers have fared compared to their previous years

With an entirely new head Coach and staff this offseason came an influx of new players to Columbia. Four players followed Dennis Gates from Cleveland State to Missouri, one ventured just up the road from Missouri State, another hails from Milwaukee, one from Northern Iowa, and another one from Clemson.

Gates made it a point to hit the Portal hard his first season, and it has largely paid off. The immediate Chemistry on this team has allowed them to rank second in the Nation in scoring, averaging 93 points per game, and lead the Nation in assists, averaging 21.6 per game.

So, are these transfers just all playing better than they did at their prior spots? Have some taken a step back in production for the greater good? Or a bit of both?

Let’s take a look at how these eight Division I players have fared compared to their 2021-2022 campaigns.

Noah Carter

Senior | Dubuque, IA | Forward

Transferred From: Northern Iowa

2021-22 Stats: 15.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.8 APG, 48.2% FG, 26.6 MPG (Minutes Per Game)

2022-23 Stats (Thus Far): 12.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.9 APG, 52.6% FG, 21.9 MPG

Mr. Carter has exploded onto the scene at Mizzou. Although some of his numbers have taken a hit, Carter is excelling in a sort-of “stretch 5” role for the Tigers. His 3-point shot has come a long way (29% to 36%), and he has been a playmaker for this offense who can throw down some monster dunks. He’s also been reliable on both ends of the floor thus far and is a mainstay in the starting lineup. The only concern is this: with his 6’6” frame, will Carter continue this level of production when the competition heats up and he takes on much bigger and more talented centers?

Mabor Lighthouse

Junior | Joba, South Sudan | Center

Transferred From: Cleveland State

2021-22 Stats: 0.5 PPG, 0.9 RPG, 0.2 APG, 41.7% FG, 4.5 MPG

2022-23 Stats (Thus Far): 1.3 MPG

Majak followed Dennis Gates from Cleveland State hoping to make an impact as the first true “center” Missouri has had in a while. He’s still a work in progress, as he has sparingly seen the floor thus far. Obviously, his 7’2″ frame means he has plenty of potential, but the South Sudan native still needs to catch up the pace of the game at this level while also improving his overall skills. Majak has another two years of Eligibility remaining, so he may not see the floor much in 2022-23 as he continues to develop.

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ben Sternberg

Graduate Student | Cleveland, OH | Guard

Transferred From: Cleveland State

2021-22 Stats: 0.9 PPG, 20.0% FG, 1.6 MPG

2022-23 Stats (Thus Far): 1.0 PPG, 0.2 RPG, 0.2 APG, 40.0% FG, 1.6 MPG

What is there not to say about Ben Sternberg? Another guy that followed Gates from Cleveland State, Sternberg has immediately become a fan favorite. The half-court shot mentioned below went viral, but he has also been one of the most energetic and enthusiastic members of this team. While he obviously doesn’t see the floor a ton, his role as a motivator and leader still makes a big impact, and he’ll continue to be a rallying point for the fan base.

Isaiah Mosley

Senior | Columbia, MO | Guard

Transferred From: Missouri State

2021-22 Stats: 20.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.3 APG, 50.4% FG, 31.6 MPG

2022-23 Stats (Thus Far): 9.0 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 2.9 APG, 50.9% FG, 17.9 MPG

Probably the most interesting case of these transfers. Mosley was perhaps a victim of receiving too much hype when he decided to come to Mizzou, not because of a lack of ability, but because people expected him to be the exact same player he was at Missouri State. Fans have to realize that Mosley was largely an iso-ball player with the Bears. That does not work well with a Gates-coached team that loves to spread the ball around and get plenty of guys involved. Right now, Mosley appears to still be adjusting to his role. He has all of the Offensive skills necessary to be one of the go-to options on this team; he just needs to find his rhythm within the offense. It will come with time, and the Tigers will really need him to raise his level of play when the SEC competition starts.

For now, have patience, Missouri fans. Mosley is still a great player, and he will find his way.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Honor

Graduate Student | Orlando, FL | Guard

Transferred From: Clemson

2021-22 Stats: 7.7 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 2.4 APG, 39.5% FG, 25.4 MPG

2022-23 Stats (Thus Far): 10.0 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, 45.8% FG, 26.7 MPG

Honor is another transfer that has become a consistent member of the starting lineup, and you can tell why. He’s a pesky defender who really gets after opposing guards on the perimeter, he takes care of the ball while running the offense, and he has a nice stroke from 3-point land. That type of “3-and-D” player is incredibly valuable in today’s game, and Honor fits that role very well. His experience and high basketball IQ are apparent every time he is on the floor, and he has become a guy that Gates really trusts in late-game scenarios.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

D’Hi Hodge

Graduate Student | Tortola, British Virgin Islands | Forward

Transferred From: Cleveland State

2021-22 Stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.4 APG, 48.2% FG, 28.6 MPG

2022-23 Stats (Thus Far): 16.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, 50.9% FG, 27.1 MPG

Perhaps the player who has improved the most in transferring to Mizzou (although Honor may have a claim to that as well). Hodge has become the Sharpshooter for this team, highlighted by a 30-point outing against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. He leads the team in 3-point shots made (28), and he has become a go-to guy when this team needs a big bucket. Hodge runs the floor well, plays solid defense, and knows when it’s his time to be a volume shooter and when not to be. He’s provided the Offensive spark that most people thought Mosley would bring from the first game, and he appears to be well on his way to having an All-SEC caliber season if he remains hot.

Also, he’s a guy who lives in the gym. You can see him on the court getting extra shots up after almost every Mizzou game.

DeAndre Gholston

Graduate Student | Gary, IN | Guard

Transferred From: Milwaukee

2021-22 Stats: 14.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.1 APG, 36.1% FG, 32.6 MPG

2022-23 Stats (Thus Far): 9.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 40.6% FG, 19.1 MPG

Gholston has been another consistent starter on this team, and he’s been largely reliable, albeit on the quieter side. He’s been a solid defender and has shown flashes of great Offensive ability (he had 22 points against Houston Christian), but he hasn’t shot the ball in high-volume in most games. Part of that could certainly be attributed to how much this team shares the ball and how many Perimeter options they do have, but Gholston definitely has the potential to be another Threat to score if he gets more aggressive in games.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tre Gomillion

Graduate Student | Augusta, GA | Guard

Transferred From: Cleveland State

2021-22 Stats: 10.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.9 APG, 52.1% FG, 28.6 MPG

2022-23 Stats (Thus Far): 5.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 51.2% FG 21.1 MPG

I like to think or Mr. Gomillion as the Energizer Bunny for this team. Gates has frequently talked about how Gomillion acts as a Coach on the floor, and he backs it up by being the guy who hustles the most out there. Every loose ball, rebound, and tipped pass; Gomillion goes after. He leaves everything on the floor every time he plays, and that is something you love to see as a fan. His numbers have gone down due to having more depth on this roster than he did at Cleveland State, but Gomillion still makes his presence known. Gates has even admitted on multiple occasions that the guard from Georgia has taken the white board from him in Timeouts and drawn up plays for the team.