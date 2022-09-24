How Milan fared with Tatarusanu in goal instead of Maignan last season

Ciprian Tatarusanu will have to step up for AC Milan over the coming month as Mike Maignan has sustained a calf injury. In fact, the Romanian international is expected to be included on the UCL Squad list.

Thanks to UEFA rules, Milan will be able to replace Maignan temporarily as his injury will take at least 30 days to recover from. This means that Tatarusanu will be the starting goalkeeper in the competition, rather than Antonio Mirante.

The situation was very similar last season for the Rossoneri, as Maignan sustained a wrist injury then and missed three UCL games. Tatarusanu stepped up both in that competition and in the league, putting in some good performances.

The most notable ones came against Porto at home, Atletico Madrid away from home and Inter at home. They made some very good saves in these games, including a penalty save against the city rivals, and certainly made up for Maignan’s absence.

He also had one very poor display, which came in the 4-3 defeat to Fiorentina. They made a Fatal error in that game and it set the tone for the entire clash. Overall, though, Milan registered five wins, two draws and two defeats with Tatarusanu in goal.