How Mike White takes the NY Jets offense to NFL standards

Mike White brings confidence and steadiness to the New York Jets offense

“Everything needs to be evaluated. When you put up one hundred yards of offense, I don’t care how good New England is, and they are good, it’s unacceptable. That’s not NFL football. Everything is being talked about.”

That’s what Robert Saleh said after the New York Jets’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and he was right. Picking up 100 yards of offense, no matter who you are up against, is unacceptable in today’s game. There’s just too much speed in today’s game with rules that don’t punish it.

With a defense that is Championship caliber, the Jets had to reevaluate. And they did.

Their conclusion: The team needed Mike White.

White, a former fifth-round selection from the Dallas Cowboys, isn’t going to Widen anyone’s eyes.

Despite being listed at 6-foot-5, White is a skinny quarterback who doesn’t possess the strong arm nor the quick release desired by younger quarterbacks around the league.

Nevertheless, White has other qualities that any excellent NFL quarterback must have: football IQ, pocket awareness, leadership, and confidence. One can also add the ability to vary his touch, to put something more tangible in there.

And all of them were on display against the Chicago Bears.

Make no mistake about it: The Bears’ defense is bad. Still, White’s performance must not be diminished because of that.

Mike White was objectively good, despite the opponent. Some QB qualities can be evaluated no matter who you are up against.

For example, anyone can see that Zach Wilson has a strong arm. It can be seen against anybody. The same goes for the quarterback’s field vision and his ability to change velocity/touch on throws: you either have it or you don’t.

Mike White has it.

For now, it’s time for Jets fans to let the quarterback controversy aside for some time.

I’m not saying White won’t make mistakes. They will. White is much closer to being an average NFL quarterback than anything else at this moment, which means bumps will come.

But this is Mike White’s team. And Jets fans must enjoy the ride.

Mike White’s Game Film vs. Bears

White’s tape against the Bears was refreshing.

His decision-making was on point and paired with good rhythm and pocket awareness – probably his greatest qualities.

The New York Jets run a pure progression offense (sans for “hot” WR routes), in which the quarterback navigates through his reads (one to two to three to four) no matter the coverage (most of the time).

White’s best attribute from a scheme fit standpoint is that he can do it quickly, while also marrying his feet with what’s developing in front of him.

That helps everyone: receivers, who can run their routes knowing when the ball is coming if it’s going their way; and the OL, knowing that the quarterback will maneuver the pocket within proper depth.

The plays selected for the film breakdown are there for a reason: In the end, all of them, together, are a good showing of the good things Mike White brings to the table for the New York Jets offense. A former quarterback, Vitor Paiva wants to showcase a deep analysis of what’s really happening on the field, showcasing what’s really on the mind of a football player during a play, in his Sidearm Session. Email: vitorpaivagon[at]gmail.com

