How Michigan football transfers are faring at other schools in 2022

ANN ARBOR – Michigan has had its fair share of success this season, sitting at 9-0 with a top-four ranking nationally.

But some of its former players have had success elsewhere this season as well. Here’s how Michigan football transfers have fared at other schools in 2022.

Zach Carpenter, OL, Indiana

The three-star Recruit in the 2019 class is a starter this season but has missed two games due to injury for the 3-6 Hoosiers. Carpenter spent two years in Ann Arbor before transferring ahead of the 2021 season.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Charbonnet was a preseason all-Pac-12 first-team selection and has lived up to the hype. The former top-50 recruit leads the Pac-12 with 964 rushing yards, which is also good for 16th nationally. He also rushed for 10 scores and was involved in the pass game with 20 receptions for 232 yards. His 2022 performance comes after a breakout season with the Bruins in 2021. He rushed for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

Chuck Filiaga, OL, Minnesota

Filiaga transferred to Minnesota this year for his sixth college season and has earned a starting spot at right guard. He was a top-125 Recruit in the 2017 class and played in 39 games at Michigan, including making 12 starts at guard.

Gaige Garcia, RB, Lehigh

The three-star Recruit in the 2020 class is the No. 1 running back for Lehigh (1-8) this season, totaling 523 yards and four touchdowns on the ground on 101 attempts. Garcia never saw the field for the Wolverines.

Darion Green-Warren, CB, Nevada

Green-Warren was a top-200 prospect in the 2020 class but never appeared in a game over two seasons in Ann Arbor. He has played in a reserve role this season for Nevada, recording five tackles and a pass breakup in six games.

Giles Jackson, WR, Washington

Jackson wasn’t much of a factor in his first season at Washington in 2021, but he ranks fourth on the team in receiving this year with 24 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown. Last week against No. 23 Oregon State, he had a crucial reception on third down to set the 7-2 Huskies up for a game-winning field goal. Jackson, a former four-star recruit from California, is returning kicks and punts again this year, too.

Jaylen Kelly-Powell, DB, Akron

Kelly-Powell is in his third year with the Zips (1-9) and has appeared in six games this season. He has 18 tackles and one sack.

Aaron Lewis, DE, Rutgers

The New Jersey native has started all nine games this season, including last Saturday against Michigan. The former three-star recruit has a career-high 42 tackles and also has a sack in 2022. He is in his third season with the Scarlet Knights (4-5).

Oliver Martin, WR, Nebraska

Martin is in this third season with the Cornhuskers (3-6) and has played in all nine games. He has nine catches for 180 yards and a touchdown but has been held without a catch in each of the past two games. The four-star recruit in the 2017 class will face Michigan this weekend.

Dylan McCaffrey, QB, Northern Colorado

McCaffrey transferred after the 2020 season and is in his second year with the Bears (2-7). He has completed 155 of 251 passes for 1,631 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has rushed for 61 yards.

Jordan Morant, safety, Mississippi State

Morant is in his first season with the Bulldogs and has played in a reserve role in eight games, recording five tackles. He was one of the Wolverines’ top-ranked commits in their 2020 class at No. 165 overall.

Phillip Paea, DT, Utah State

Paea had two tackles before suffering a torn ACL in Week 3. The class of 2017 Recruit is in his second season at Utah State.

Nolan Rumler, OL, Kent State

Rumler is in his first season with Kent State after three years in Ann Arbor. The former four-star prospect in the 2019 class appeared in the first four games in 2022 but hasn’t played since.

O’Maury Samuels, RB, New Mexico State

Samuels, who was also a part of Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class, only played in two games this year, rushing one time for 6 yards. In 2021, he carried 66 times for 224 yards and one touchdown in nine games. He also caught 12 passes for 72 yards.

Andre Seldon, DB, New Mexico State

The former four-star recruit out of Belleville has made an immediate impact with the Aggies (3-5), recording 26 tackles and two pass breakups in eight games.

Myles Sims, DB, Georgia Tech

Sims is having the best season of his career. The fourth-year Yellow Jacket has 32 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in nine games for Georgia Tech (4-5).

Anthony Solomon, LB, Arizona

Solomon has primarily played on special teams and has one tackle in six games for the Wildcats (3-6). He was a four-star prospect in the 2019 class and appeared in 24 games for the Wolverines, including six on defense.

Ben VanSumeren, LB, Michigan State

VanSumeren earned a starting role with the Spartans this season but missed the Oct. 29 game against Michigan because of injury before returning last week against Illinois. The Essexville Garber Graduate is third on the team with 63 tackles.

Dan Villari, WR, Syracuse

Villari was recruited to play quarterback at Michigan but switched positions when he transferred to Syracuse this offseason. He has one catch for 22 yards in the three games he has appeared in.

Cornell Wheeler, LB, Kansas

The 2020 three-star recruit out of West Bloomfield has appeared in nine games for the Jayhawks but hasn’t recorded any stats.