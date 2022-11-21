How Michigan football has prepared for Ohio State all season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This is the biggest Saturday of the year for the Michigan football team, and the Wolverines have been preparing for it all season long.

UM is undefeated. The Buckeyes are undefeated. Only one team can make the Big Ten Championship Game, and The Game will decide it.

Here’s how Michigan has been preparing itself for this moment throughout the year, in their own words:

Jim Harbaugh: ‘Keeping track of them’

Keeping track of them. There’s things we do in practice to prepare for them. We know Ohio State is our toughest, toughest competition. This will be our toughest test to date.

… I think they’re a really good team, improved team. It’s a tremendous team. We’re very grateful to be in this position, to be playing in this game. Winner takes the East. Winner takes all right there.

Strong opponent and it’s the kind of situation that gives you the opportunity to display how strong our team is. There’s no need to hate. Be Grateful for the opponent. It’s like superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent that you get to find out who you are. They have a lot of players that are really good. They’ve got great players. We’ve got great players. They have great coaches. We have great coaches. They have players with Heisman habits. We have players with Heisman habits.

And congratulations. Be Grateful for having the opportunity to play in this kind of big game.

Ryan Hayes: ‘Every day since January’

Every day since January, we always have them in the back of our mind. Everything we’re doing is about them. It’s about winning this game at the end of the season. So I think it just starts from January on. Always have them in the back of our heads. Do periods with them. We watch their film pretty much weekly. So just start with that.

Mazi Smith: Coaches ‘plant seeds’

It’s kind of the players job to stay where they feet at. Kind of the coach’s job to think ahead. I think the coaches put little things around the building or put things in our heads, plant seeds, letting us know what we’re really preparing for. But they also always tell us to be right where our feet are at and make sure we handle the business right now, because if we don’t handle that business right now, we won’t be able to later.

The ‘beat Ohio’ period, pretty sure you guys were introduced to that last year by coach. We still we still do that. And then just film on them, just who they are. They’re good in the run game this year. So we’re also getting run defense. But it’s just gonna be two good teams going at it.