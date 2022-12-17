How Michigan football and TCU Horned Frogs match up statistically

The College Football Playoff semifinal games are quickly approaching, and when it comes to Michigan football vs. TCU, there are a lot of factors that will play into the game.

All eyes will be on how the Wolverine defense fares against the vaunted TCU offense, but the Michigan offense has been solid. The Horned Frog defense? Not nearly as vaunted, but how much of that is due to playing some high-flying offenses themselves?

Michigan has improved greatly in all facets from the last time it appeared in the College Football Playoff. Here is how it matches up against the Horned Frogs.

Offense

Rank (metric) Rank (metric) Michigan scoring offense 7th (40.1 ppg) 57th (25 ppg) TCU scoring defense Michigan rushing offense 6th (243 ypg) 64th (149.46 ypga) TCU rushing defense Michigan passing offense 93rd (210.5 ypg) 83rd (235.6 ypga) TCU passing defense Michigan total offense 27th (453.5 ypg) 74th (385.1 ypga) TCU total defense Michigan yards per play 19th (6.59 ypp) 56th (5.41 ypga) TCU yards per play allowed Michigan first Downs 30th (23.2 pg) 63rd (20.1 apg) TCU Opt. first downs Michigan third down conv. 16th (46.82%) 41st (35.23%) TCU Opt. third down conv. Michigan fourth down conv. 1st (89.47%) 54th (50%) TCU Opt. fourth down conv. Michigan red zone conv. 5th (93.75%) 76th (84.44%) TCU Opt. red zone conv. Michigan sacks allowed 10th (1 sapg) 77th (2 spg) TCU sacks Michigan TFL allowed 22nd (4.31 tfla/gm) 78th (5.46 tfl/gm) TCU TFL Michigan long scrimmage plays 41st (182 10+ yd plays) 87th (175 10+ yd plays) TCU long plays allowed Michigan penalties 4th (32.3 yds/gm) 103rd (44.8 yds/gm) TCU Opt. penalties Michigan TOP 4th (33:53.92) 33rd (31:15.46) TCU TOP

The best pictures from Michigan football’s Big Ten Championship win









View

62 photos



Defense

Rank (metric) Rank (metric) Michigan scoring defense 5th (13.4 ppg) 6th (40.3 ppg) TCU scoring offense Michigan rushing defense 3rd (85.23 ypga) 25th (200 ypg) TCU rushing offense Michigan passing defense 22nd (191.8 ypga) 25th (273 ypg) TCU passing offense Michigan total defense 3rd (277.1 ypga) 16th (473 ypg) TCU total offense Michigan yards per play allowed 3rd (4.45 p.m.) 10th (6.84 ypp) TCU yards per play Michigan Opt. first downs 8th (15.2 apg) 41 st (22.2 pg) TCU first downs Michigan Opt. third down conv. 20th (32.42%) 52nd (40.23%) TCU third down conv. Michigan Opt. fourth down conv. 6th (32.14%) 45th (56%) TCU fourth down conv. Michigan Opt. red zone conv. 32nd (79.41%) 80th (81.82%) TCU red zone conv. Michigan sacks 25th (2.77 s/gm) 52nd (1.77 sa/gm) TCU sacks allowed Michigan TFL 81st (5.39 tfl/gm) 55th (5.31 tfla/gm) TCU TFL allowed Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed 10th (125 10+ yd plays) 10th (219 10+ yd plays) TCU long plays Michigan Opt. penalties 115th (41.8 yd/gm) 36th (46.8 yd/gm) TCU penalties Michigan turnover margin 20th (+0.62/gm) 15th (+0.69/gm) TCU turnover margin

10 most important players for Michigan football vs. TCU









View

10 items



Special teams

Rank (metric) Rank (metric) Michigan kickoff 18th (63.58 yds) 10th (58.77 yds) TCU Opt. kickoff Michigan kickoff return 79th (19 yds/ret) 3rd (13 yds/ret) TCU kickoff return allowed Michigan punting 84th (40.9 yds/p) 119th (43.84 yds/p) TCU Opt. punting Michigan punt return 55th (8.55 yds/ret) 106th (10.6 yds/ret) TCU punt return allowed Michigan field goals 40th (80.43%) 24th (68.4%) TCU Opt. field goals Michigan PAT 1st (100%) 74th (100%) TCU Opt. PAT Michigan Opt. kickoff 80th (61.82 yds) 61st (61.94 yds) TCU kickoff Michigan kickoff return allowed 1st (12.08 yds/ret) 85th (18.84 yds/ret) TCU kickoff return Michigan Opt. punting 70th (41.94 yds/d) 108th (39.62 yds/p) TCU punting Michigan punt return allowed 22nd (3.89 yds/ret) 23rd (11.25 yds/ret) TCU punt return Michigan Opt. field goals 126th (94.1%) 25th (85%) TCU field goals Michigan Opt. PAT 74th (100%) 112th (95.2%) TCU PAT Mich. blocked punts/kicks 32nd (2) NR (0) TCU blocked punts/kicks

Players to know

Player Stats to Know Quarterback Max Duggan 239/368 (64.9%), 3321 yds (9 ypa), 30 TD, 4 INT Running Back Kendre Miller Emari Demercado Max Duggan (QB) 216 carries, 1342 yds (6.21 avg), 17 TDs 90 car., 472 yds (5.24 avg), 5 TD 112 carries, 404 yds (3.61 avg), 6 TDs Wide Receivers Quinten Johnston Taye Barber Darius Davis Savion Williams 53 rec., 903 yds., 5 TDs 34 rec., 593 yds., 4 TDs 35 rec., 418 yds., 5 TDs 29 rec., 392 yds., 4 TDs Leading Tacklers LB Johnny Hodges S Mark Perry LB Jamoi Hodge 76 tackles 74 tackles 70 tackles Sacks Leaders LB Dee Winters DL Dylan Horton LB Jamoi Hodge 7.5 sacks, 40 yds 6 sacks, 41 yds 4.5 sacks, 26 yds TFL Leaders LB Dee Winters DL Dylan Horton LB Jamoi Hodge 11.5 TFL, 51 yds 9.5 TFL, 45 yds 8 TFL, 33 yds Most passes broken up CB Josh Newton CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 12 PBUs 11 PBUs Interception Leaders S Bud Clark CB Josh Newton CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 4 INT, 42 yds 3 INT, 114 yds, 1 TD 3 INT, 20 yds Field Goals K Griffin Kell 16/18 FG attempts Punting P Jordy Sandy 39.62 yds/lb Punt Returns Darius Davis 17 rets, 236 yds (13.94 avg), 2 TDs Kick Returns Darius Davis Emari Demercado 18 ret, 362 yds (20.11 avg) 7 ret, 185 yds (26.43 avg)