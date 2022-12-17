How Michigan football and TCU Horned Frogs match up statistically

The College Football Playoff semifinal games are quickly approaching, and when it comes to Michigan football vs. TCU, there are a lot of factors that will play into the game.

All eyes will be on how the Wolverine defense fares against the vaunted TCU offense, but the Michigan offense has been solid. The Horned Frog defense? Not nearly as vaunted, but how much of that is due to playing some high-flying offenses themselves?

Michigan has improved greatly in all facets from the last time it appeared in the College Football Playoff. Here is how it matches up against the Horned Frogs.

Offense

Rank (metric) Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring offense 7th (40.1 ppg) 57th (25 ppg) TCU scoring defense
Michigan rushing offense 6th (243 ypg) 64th (149.46 ypga) TCU rushing defense
Michigan passing offense 93rd (210.5 ypg) 83rd (235.6 ypga) TCU passing defense
Michigan total offense 27th (453.5 ypg) 74th (385.1 ypga) TCU total defense
Michigan yards per play 19th (6.59 ypp) 56th (5.41 ypga) TCU yards per play allowed
Michigan first Downs 30th (23.2 pg) 63rd (20.1 apg) TCU Opt. first downs
Michigan third down conv. 16th (46.82%) 41st (35.23%) TCU Opt. third down conv.
Michigan fourth down conv. 1st (89.47%) 54th (50%) TCU Opt. fourth down conv.
Michigan red zone conv. 5th (93.75%) 76th (84.44%) TCU Opt. red zone conv.
Michigan sacks allowed 10th (1 sapg) 77th (2 spg) TCU sacks
Michigan TFL allowed 22nd (4.31 tfla/gm) 78th (5.46 tfl/gm) TCU TFL
Michigan long scrimmage plays 41st (182 10+ yd plays) 87th (175 10+ yd plays) TCU long plays allowed
Michigan penalties 4th (32.3 yds/gm) 103rd (44.8 yds/gm) TCU Opt. penalties
Michigan TOP 4th (33:53.92) 33rd (31:15.46) TCU TOP

Defense

Rank (metric) Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring defense 5th (13.4 ppg) 6th (40.3 ppg) TCU scoring offense
Michigan rushing defense 3rd (85.23 ypga) 25th (200 ypg) TCU rushing offense
Michigan passing defense 22nd (191.8 ypga) 25th (273 ypg) TCU passing offense
Michigan total defense 3rd (277.1 ypga) 16th (473 ypg) TCU total offense
Michigan yards per play allowed 3rd (4.45 p.m.) 10th (6.84 ypp) TCU yards per play
Michigan Opt. first downs 8th (15.2 apg) 41 st (22.2 pg) TCU first downs
Michigan Opt. third down conv. 20th (32.42%) 52nd (40.23%) TCU third down conv.
Michigan Opt. fourth down conv. 6th (32.14%) 45th (56%) TCU fourth down conv.
Michigan Opt. red zone conv. 32nd (79.41%) 80th (81.82%) TCU red zone conv.
Michigan sacks 25th (2.77 s/gm) 52nd (1.77 sa/gm) TCU sacks allowed
Michigan TFL 81st (5.39 tfl/gm) 55th (5.31 tfla/gm) TCU TFL allowed
Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed 10th (125 10+ yd plays) 10th (219 10+ yd plays) TCU long plays
Michigan Opt. penalties 115th (41.8 yd/gm) 36th (46.8 yd/gm) TCU penalties
Michigan turnover margin 20th (+0.62/gm) 15th (+0.69/gm) TCU turnover margin

Special teams

Rank (metric) Rank (metric)
Michigan kickoff 18th (63.58 yds) 10th (58.77 yds) TCU Opt. kickoff
Michigan kickoff return 79th (19 yds/ret) 3rd (13 yds/ret) TCU kickoff return allowed
Michigan punting 84th (40.9 yds/p) 119th (43.84 yds/p) TCU Opt. punting
Michigan punt return 55th (8.55 yds/ret) 106th (10.6 yds/ret) TCU punt return allowed
Michigan field goals 40th (80.43%) 24th (68.4%) TCU Opt. field goals
Michigan PAT 1st (100%) 74th (100%) TCU Opt. PAT
Michigan Opt. kickoff 80th (61.82 yds) 61st (61.94 yds) TCU kickoff
Michigan kickoff return allowed 1st (12.08 yds/ret) 85th (18.84 yds/ret) TCU kickoff return
Michigan Opt. punting 70th (41.94 yds/d) 108th (39.62 yds/p) TCU punting
Michigan punt return allowed 22nd (3.89 yds/ret) 23rd (11.25 yds/ret) TCU punt return
Michigan Opt. field goals 126th (94.1%) 25th (85%) TCU field goals
Michigan Opt. PAT 74th (100%) 112th (95.2%) TCU PAT
Mich. blocked punts/kicks 32nd (2) NR (0) TCU blocked punts/kicks

Players to know

Player Stats to Know
Quarterback Max Duggan 239/368 (64.9%), 3321 yds (9 ypa), 30 TD, 4 INT
Running Back Kendre Miller

Emari Demercado

Max Duggan (QB)

 216 carries, 1342 yds (6.21 avg), 17 TDs

90 car., 472 yds (5.24 avg), 5 TD

112 carries, 404 yds (3.61 avg), 6 TDs
Wide Receivers Quinten Johnston

Taye Barber

Darius Davis

Savion Williams

 53 rec., 903 yds., 5 TDs

34 rec., 593 yds., 4 TDs

35 rec., 418 yds., 5 TDs

29 rec., 392 yds., 4 TDs
Leading Tacklers LB Johnny Hodges

S Mark Perry

LB Jamoi Hodge

 76 tackles

74 tackles

70 tackles
Sacks Leaders LB Dee Winters

DL Dylan Horton

LB Jamoi Hodge

 7.5 sacks, 40 yds

6 sacks, 41 yds

4.5 sacks, 26 yds
TFL Leaders LB Dee Winters

DL Dylan Horton

LB Jamoi Hodge

 11.5 TFL, 51 yds

9.5 TFL, 45 yds

8 TFL, 33 yds
Most passes broken up CB Josh Newton

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

 12 PBUs

11 PBUs
Interception Leaders S Bud Clark

CB Josh Newton

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

 4 INT, 42 yds

3 INT, 114 yds, 1 TD

3 INT, 20 yds
Field Goals K Griffin Kell 16/18 FG attempts
Punting P Jordy Sandy 39.62 yds/lb
Punt Returns Darius Davis 17 rets, 236 yds (13.94 avg), 2 TDs
Kick Returns Darius Davis

Emari Demercado

 18 ret, 362 yds (20.11 avg)

7 ret, 185 yds (26.43 avg)

.

