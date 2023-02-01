How Michigan basketball players are doing in the NBA in 2022-23

Michigan basketball’s 2022-23 season isn’t going the way many had hoped, but standouts of yesteryear continue to excel at the next level.

From Rookies making their mark to Veteran players averaging new career Highs in points, here’s a peek at how former Wolverines are faring in the NBA.

(Listed in alphabetical order and with seasons played while at Michigan; statistics are this season Entering Tuesday.)

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers (2021-22)

Michigan forward Moussa Diabate scores against Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, right, during the second half of UM's 63-55 loss to Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

He has started to catch on in LA in recent weeks, and has now played in a career-high four straight games for the Clippers after originally signing a two-way contract, which means he can move up and down with the G League affiliate Ontario Clippers.

Diabate has played in 14 games and is averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds over 11.6 minutes per game, and had a career night Sunday against Cleveland when he scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in 30 minutes. He’s averaging 15.8 points and 12 rebounds per game in eight G League games.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks (2010-13)

Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. shoots during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 1, 2022.

The most tenured NBA player of any former Wolverine currently on an NBA roster (Trey Burke is in the G-League with the Stockton Kings), Hardaway is having another solid season.

The 30-year-old is putting up 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 48 games (31 starts) but had a rough night against Detroit on Monday, scoring eight points on 3-for-10 shooting. He’s shooting a poor 38.2% from the floor, which would be the lowest percentage of his career, although his 3-point percentage of 35.1% is just shy of his career 35.7% average.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic (2021-22)

Orlando's Caleb Houstan, left, goes past Cleveland's Lamar Stevens during a preseason game, Oct. 14, 2022, in Orlando.

The 32nd overall pick (second pick of Round 2) last summer signed a four-year, $8.2 million contract with the Magic and has played in 30 games this season. The 20-year-old is averaging four points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game, and has made 28 of 77 attempts from 3 (36.4%). Houstan has recently spent time on the G League affiliate in Lakeland, with the Magic getting healthy players back on the roster.

Caris Levert, G/F, Cleveland Cavaliers (2012-16)

Cavs' Caris LeVert scores against the Pistons, Nov. 4, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena.

A plethora of injuries have kept Levert from reaching the level he once seemed poised for, but he continues to play a key role on the fifth-ranked team in the Eastern Conference. The 28-year-old, who has been traded each of the past two seasons, is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 48 games.

