How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night

Two days ago, the Miami Heat had their biggest win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday, they were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat. The Dallas Mavericks were without forward Christian Wood, their second-highest scorer behind star Luka Doncic, and still dominated the Heat.

After a brief period of faith with the roster, Heat fans went back to demanding immediate trades.

“Get Kyle off the team,” one fan said. “Move Caleb to the bench or trade him. Get a real backup 5. Get a real PF. Give Pat a Farewell tour. Have Micky sell the team to Bezos. I just fixed the Heat.”

